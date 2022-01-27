Horizon Forbidden West is Gold, Guerrilla celebrates by showing the game on PS4 Pro

Horizon Forbidden West has officially entered the Gold phase, as confirmed by the new post published by Guerrilla Games on its social channels. This means that the development can now be considered completed, with the software house that will now pass to the printing and distribution phases of the action game.

To celebrate in style, the Dutch studio has decided to show for the first time gameplay glimpses captured on PlayStation 4 Pro, after having abundantly presented the ambitious open world in the PlayStation 5 version. The new game clips, which we have reported below, allow us to observe the varied tribes, the inspired environments, and the fascinating robotic creatures that will populate the West Lost and that we will face in the guise of the fearless Aloy.

“The Utaru tribe lives in Plainsong, although the lands they inhabit have been heavily affected by the mysterious red plague. In this clip, take a look at their way of life in the huge thatched canopies, built over the Old World radar antennas. .

The Clamberjaws are a dangerously agile foe, who will keep you alert during combat. Take a look at what you can expect when you encounter them in the wilds.

Remember the Bristlebacks shown in our announcement trailer? They are a worthy opponent, especially when they are in a pack as shown in this clip “.

Horizon Forbidden West will be available on PS4 and PS5 starting February 18th. According to recent sightings, the game will weigh nearly 100GB. For all further information on the Sony exclusive, we refer you to our exclusive preview on Horizon Forbidden West.