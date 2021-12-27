Horizon Forbidden West, new details on the fearsome Aspidente – Nerd4.life

Game Informer has published an article dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West in which he reveals new details aboutAspident, the mechanical snake-like creature that Aloy will face on her travels in the Forbidden West.

The Aspidente was presented with the trailer for Horizon Forbidden West shown during the course of The Game Awards 2021. It is a mechanical creature that resembles a cross between a cobra and a rattlesnake.

In the Game Informer article, it is explained that the Aspident is capable of shooting gods pressurized jets of acid thanks to the reservoir located at the base of its throat. Given the long range of its attacks, it is highly recommended to hit the tank with arrows to prevent the mechanical creature from using this attack.

However, acid is not the Aspident’s only instrument of death. The rattle in fact, at the end of the tail it is able to generate lightning. Again, this threat can be eliminated in the bud by repeatedly hitting this part, and once detached, Aloy can use the rattle as a weapon to attack other machines. In the same way it is possible to destroy the knots present in the Aspident’s neck, which emit sound waves that can stun Aloy.

The Aspident is one of the new enemies that Aloy will have to face in Horizon Forbidden West

Yet even without his weapons, the Aspident remains a formidable opponent thanks to his size and great agility and can take players by surprise with tail attacks and dangerous bites. Also from the article, we learn that this machine changes the pattern of its attacks based on the remaining health and also can twist itself around structures, such as a pillar of rock, to gain a tactical advantage over Aloy. The Aspident is apparently vulnerable to fire, ice, and plasma weapons, so it’s good to gear up accordingly before starting the fight.

In the Game Informer article, which you can reach via this link, you will also find a short clip with some unpublished sequences starring the Aspident.

We remind you that Horizon Forbidden West will be available exclusively for PS5 and PS4 starting from February 18, 2022.

In recent days Game Informer has also unveiled new details on secondary missions and upgrades of weapons and clothes for Aloy and information on skills, specializations and fighting styles that we will be able to use in Horizon Forbidden West.