Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 Pro, official videos show the “old gen” version – Nerd4.life

Horizon Forbidden West comes in version PS4 Pro in these three clips of gameplay videoable to show version quality on the “old” Sony console after seeing the game mainly on PS5 so far.

To celebrate the entry into the gold phase of Horizon Forbidden West, which practically means the conclusion of the production phase by Guerrilla Games and the game that is about to reach the market, the team has decided to finally show the title also on PS4, specifically on PS4 Pro, in three short pieces of gameplay.

The first video shows Aloy visiting Plainsong, a settlement of the Utaru tribe. The short video shows some particular scenarios of this part of the game, with wooden and bamboo structures and a setting generally dominated by lush vegetation. The village also has the particularity of being built on top of gigantic satellite dishes from the old world.

The second and third videos instead show some action, with Aloy fighting some machines, demonstrating how Horizon Forbidden West also proves to maintain quite solid performance even in agitated situations like these on PS4 Pro. In this case, we see the protagonist fighting against Clamberjaws, rather threatening and fast enemies. The meaning of the update, in any case, is to demonstrate how Horizon Forbidden West shows itself in excellent shape even on PS4 Pro, so it is evident that it is not necessary to play it exclusively on PS5.