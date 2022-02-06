Horizon Forbidden West on the PlayStation Store has two prices and it is not clear why – Nerd4.life

Currently looking Horizon Forbidden West on the PlayStation Store it turns out a strange thing: the game has two prices. No, we are not talking about two different versions of the game, but precisely the same, at least according to the description and the indication of compatibility.

Both the € 79.99 and the € 69.99 Horizon Forbidden West are given as compatible for PS4 and PS5. In both cases we speak of a standard edition. The only differences are in the features: the less expensive version indicates that it is improved for PS4 Pro and that it supports Dualshock 4 vibration, the other does not.

In theory, the € 79.99 version should be just that PS5, but apparently Sony has decided to include PS4 too, evidently to avoid misunderstandings during the purchase phase … but not confusion. In fact, anyone who buys one of the two versions takes both of them home. At this point, however, wasn’t it more sensible to combine everything into a single offer at least this time? Obviously the one with the lowest price?

The double price arises from the controversy that accompanied the announcement of the PS4 version with an extra payment of 10 € to upgrade to the PS5 one. Sony then took a step back, establishing that those who buy the PS4 version will be entitled to the PS5 version for free, but not having a system like the Xbox smart delivery system, it was obviously forced to keep the double price, despite being in both cases including all platforms.

Of course, apart from that by mistake, it is not clear why someone at this point would have to spend € 79.99 for the game, since with € 69.99 you get exactly the same content. Different speech for the Digital Deluxe version, from € 89.99, always valid for both platforms, but with extra content.