Horizon Forbidden West, the evolution of fights and enemies told by Guerrilla – Nerd4.life

With a long PlayStation Blog post dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West, the new exclusive PS5 and PS4 coming in February, the guys at Guerrilla Games talk to us about how the combat system evolved into the sequel, offering more possibilities to players. At the same time, the enemies will also be more varied and will have more refined AI, so it will be even more important to act cunning.

As combat designer Charles Perain explains, Horizon Forbidden West has significantly improved combat mechanics compared to Zero Dawn, which will give greater freedom for players on how to approach the various types of enemies.

“Aloy is a shrewd and agile fighter“says Perain.”In Horizon Forbidden West, the tools at his disposal offer a wide variety of tactics for engaging physically stronger opponents, from armored humans to massive machines.”

“The changes made to the fights do not alter Aloy’s identity. First and foremost, we wanted to deepen the gameplay and reward players’ skill with new features like melee combos and Valiant Charges. By taking some time to perfect your combat skills, you can find more and more efficient and spectacular ways to get rid of enemies. Secondly, we wanted to accommodate various playstyles to further increase the freedom of choice. Using new weapons and new outfits to upgrade at workbenches, players can adapt their tactics. Finally, we wanted to create challenging enemies that would encourage players to use the entire repertoire of skills. Brand new Machines and highly advanced human enemies will continue to raise the bar throughout the game!”

At the same time, theEnemy AI that will now have more ways of reacting to player actions and even to the characteristics of the scenarios.

“We made enemies more authentic by giving them smoother and more realistic movements, for example when they (or Aloy’s companions) traverse uneven terrain“says chief AI programmer Arjen Beij.”Horizon Zero Dawn’s AI was already able to dynamically adapt to the conformation of the terrain, but now its behavioral routines also include the ability to jump and climb. During the game, the AI ​​is able to look for shortcuts, whereas in the past it would have limited itself to making long detours. ”

“Another example is the fact that many Machines can now swim and even dive to follow Aloy underwater. Amphibious enemies can also dive or emerge from the water with jumps that, if we’re so unlucky, can be combined with attacks.”

One of the new Machines from Horizon Forbidden West

In the Forbidden West of Horizon Forbidden West there are new Machines to face, some we have already seen at work in the previous trailers, but also hostile human tribes. The fights against this type of opponents were perhaps not one of the most successful aspects of Horizon Zero Dawn, but for the sequel Guerrilla Games has made several changes to make them much more interesting and engaging.

“We wanted the fights against humans to be as deep and fulfilling as those against the Machines“explains Richard Oud”For this, we have enriched the combat system and added much more variety to the range of possible encounters with human opponents. Players can engage them in whichever style they prefer, ranging from ranged or close-range combat. The alternation between these different approaches has allowed us to insert many transition animations that are fluid and responsive.”

Oud explains that there will be new mechanics in the fight against humans. One of these, for example, is the “resonant explosion“.

“The Resonant Blast rewards players who perform combos with the spear: every time Aloy lands a melee attack, the resonator in her spear builds up energy. This charge can be fired at an enemy and remain attached to his body for a short time. If we manage to hit it with an arrow before it dissolves, the charge will explode, dealing heavy damage! This mechanic creates a deep synergy between close and ranged combat, encouraging players to alternate between the two approaches smoothly.. ”

Of course, it will also be important to equip Aloy properly and study the enemies thoroughly.

“There are many ways that players can prepare to fight“says Perain.”Equipping Aloy with the most effective clothes and weapons, for example, or using the workbench to upgrade equipment and unlock bonuses, perks and ammo types.”

“As in Horizon Zero Dawn, the scanning mechanic is useful for highlighting opponents’ weaknesses and their movement routines. Then it’s important to craft potions and keep the bags well stocked in case things turn for the worst. Finally, new scenario exploration tools can be combined with combat mechanics to perform spectacular action!“

Find the new PlayStation Blog post dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West at this address. It is a long but particularly interesting reading where, in addition to the themes mentioned above, we also talk about the construction of his machines and how they are studied in every detail to authentically represent the animals they are inspired by.

We remind you that Horizon Forbidden West will be available starting from February 18, 2022 exclusively for PS5 and PS4. Recently Guerrilla Games also talked about the new settings of the Forbidden West.