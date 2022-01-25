Horizon Forbidden West, the first tested very positive for the exclusive PS5 and PS4 – Nerd4.life

Horizon Forbidden West has been tried at IGN for four hours, and Jonathon Dornbush’s feelings about waiting PS5 and PS4 exclusive They seem to be very positive: great news, waiting for the full reviews.

A few days after the video dedicated to the cast of Horizon Forbidden West, it seems that Guerrilla Games has done a great job in the enhance the less convincing aspects of the first chapter of the series. “The combat system is more multifaceted, the exploration is freer, and the game world is teeming with new life forms, both robotic and human, and things to do,” wrote Dornbush.

The journalist also spoke of immediately familiar but decidedly refined mechanics, in particular those relating to theclimbing: if in Zero Dawn Aloy was quite limited in this sense, in the new chapter the verticality of the scenario appears much more accurate, so much so as to bring the experience closer to that of an episode of Assassin’s Creed.

Even the Focus it has been improved, allowing for more and more in-depth scans both in relation to the environment and its possible interactions, and in relation to the Machines and their weak points, each of which can be analyzed separately. Then there is the Shieldwing, the energy shield that the protagonist can also use to glide from great heights.

Finally, the developers have seen fit to create gods villages more interesting to visit than Zero Dawn, such as Chainscrape. This place acts as a hub not only to get in touch with new characters but also to activate secondary quests that enrich the game structure.