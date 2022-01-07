Horizon Forbidden West, the tribes protagonists of the new episode of the Gaia Cast – Nerd4.life

Horizon Forbidden West will take us back to the world of the future created by Guerrilla Games, in which many move tribe different: this is precisely the topic of the new episode of Gaia Cast, which saw senior writer Annie Kitain and principal character artist Arno Schmitz as guests.

Released shortly after the Horizon Forbidden West trailer dedicated to the tribes of the Forbidden West, the video also this time stands as a valuable source of information and background for fans of the series starring the huntress Aloy.

Schmitz explained that the design related to the various tribes of Horizon is linked to the technological level they have, the culture, the wealth in terms of natural resources and the environment in which they live. An approach that made it possible to create the different groups in a very natural way, once the first characters were created.

Also there location of the tribes in the world of Horizon it has a precise motivation, linked to the events revealed at the end of Horizon Zero Dawn (here the review), which led some settlements to position themselves near the mountain considered sacred, others to move in search of different places.

Schmitz revealed some very interesting details about the clothes some characters, for example those of the Nora, who use leather sewn together due to the fact that there are no large animals in their area. THE costumes of the other tribes follow the same philosophy, showing off objects and resources typical of the place where these groups move.

The new chapter of the Guerrilla Games series will be available starting February 18 in the PS5 and PS4 versions. For more details, check out our preview of Horizon Forbidden West.