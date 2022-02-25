Horizon Forbidden West: This is how its graphics have improved since the 2021 State of Play

Video games change a lot throughout their development. We recently saw this first-hand with Pokemon Legends Arceuswhich has varied greatly since the trailer that was shown in early 2021. Also with Dying Light 2whose graphics are not as amazing as those gameplay shown years ago. And it is also the case of Horizon Forbidden Westwhose PS5 version gets better, changes and gets worse in different elements when compared to the gameplay of the State of Play of May 2021 and with the presentation cinematographic trailer of June 2020.

The YouTube channel TheBitAnalyst has published a comparative of about 13 minutes where it shows the same scenes from those videos in front of the final version of the game that is in stores in Spain and the rest of the world since February 18. Although the “same scenes” is relative, since there are not only changes in the visual section, but in the same design of the scenarios and of the enemies and situations present in them.

Comparison with the State of Play video shows a clear improvement in illumination and transparency of water, as well as warmer tones in lighting in general. The shading of the vegetation, the animation of the footsteps in the sand, the color saturation and shadows have improved usually. However the seabed is less luminousthere are some cuts in the underwater environments and Aloy’s hair behaved more realistically in that gameplay.

“Regarding the 2020 trailer,” he says TheBitAnalyst“there are areas that have been reused, changed or have been eliminated”. “The seabed was also more detailed”. Yes, there are improvements compared to that trailer we saw when they showed us the first PS5 games, such as realism in Aloy’s skin and the tone of the lighting.

Horizon Forbidden West is now available on PS4 and PS5

Horizon Forbidden West It is available on PS5 and PS4.