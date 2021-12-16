Horizon Forbidden West, trailer reveals the new machines of the game for PS5 and PS4 – Nerd4.life

Tech

Horizon Forbidden West, trailer reveals the new machines of the game for PS5 and PS4

Horizon Forbidden West returns to show itself with a trailer which reveals some of the new ones Cars that we will have the opportunity to face in Aloy’s next adventure, out on February 18 on PS5 and PS4.

After the new images of the mechanical creatures, Horizon Forbidden West presents in detail some of these metallic beasts, in this case Aspident, Gurnard, Solcasole and others.

“On February 18, Aloy will venture into the dangerous frontier ofWest Forbidden, a region populated by a wide variety of new Killing Machines, ”wrote narrative director Ben McCaw in a post posted on the PlayStation Blog.

Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy climbs as some Machines fly behind him

Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy prepares to hit a Machine with an arrow

“Many of these beasts of metal were unveiled at last week’s Game Awards, but today Guerrilla takes you to discover the rugged Giraguscio, the majestic Solcasole, the acid-spitting Aspident and more. “

“Some of these Machines are keepers of the natural order, others are built only to kill. But the bigger problem is that the power to control them ended up in the wrong hands … “

