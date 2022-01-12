Horizon, with Scarabel the mobility hub arrives in the Triveneto

Part the expansion in the Triveneto for Horizon Automotive , the first mobility hub in Italy, which opens its 2022 by announcing the birth of a new branch in Padua , thanks to the stripulated agreement with Scarabel Group , a historic automotive company active in the area since the early 70s. There new company Horizon Automotive NE Srl will deal with new brands, that is Audi, Volkswagen, Seat, Cupra, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Aixam and Ducati . The commercial development of the new branch will also be supported by the recent collaboration between Horizon and Marco Dainese , professional in the automotive B2B world, and by a new hiring plan which involves the insertion of a dedicated team of specialists in the long-term rental sector.

Long-term rental, an opportunity for development

Horizon thus expands its portfolio of products and brands, which is the basis of its mobility solutions, in synergy with the most important national and local dealers, who see in the hire a great development opportunity thanks, in particular, to the digital technological infrastructure able to build and promote tailor-made rental offers, geolocated and with the best price on the market. “We welcomed Horizon with great enthusiasm, it is a company with which we share many objectives, starting with technological innovation – commented Roberto Scarabel, CEO of the Scarabel Group and President of Horizon Automotive NE Srl –. We are convinced that our premium brand portfolio associated with the Horizon business model can represent the key to expanding a new concept of mobility in our territory, which has great development potential for the NLT sector.“.

“In Roberto Scarabel and his historic Group we have identified the ideal partner to set up this joint venture, not only for its historicity and credibility in the Triveneto area, but above all for the great enthusiasm combined with a truly innovative entrepreneurial vision. – commented Luca Cantoni, CEO of the Horizon Automotive Group and CEO of Horizon Automotive NE Srl –. This partnership demonstrates the scalability and adaptability of Horizon’s strategy in Italy“.

