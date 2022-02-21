Horizon Worlds, Meta’s virtual reality platform, has already reached 300 thousand users

Mark Zuckerberg and the presentation of Horizon Worlds. (photo: iProUP)

the bet of Facebook for him metaverse is so decisive that since the launch of the first metaverse in December, called Horizon Worldsthe virtual world has reached 300,000 users. Horizon Worlds is the platform for virtual reality from Goalaccessible through a viewer created by Facebook specifically for this type of use, the Oculus Quest Pro.

During a virtual Meta meeting earlier this week, the company’s chief product officer, ChrisCox, updated staff on Horizon user growth.

Cox notes that since Horizon Worlds became available to all Quest headset users in the United States and Canada, its monthly user base has increased tenfold to 300,000, a figure corroborated by the Meta spokesman, Joe Osborn.

What exactly is Horizon Worlds

In this metaverse, users can walk around with their avatar and virtually interact with others, but for now, it has nothing to do with blockchain or cryptocurrencies. It is quite similar to the famous platform Robloxbut in the form of virtual reality.

In Horizon Worlds, users can create their own virtual worlds and games in these settings. As a result, the avatar can move between user-generated worlds, while virtually interacting with the inhabitants of each of these places.

Horizon Worlds. (photo: WHYD)

New projects for Horizon Worlds

As for the headphones that allow access to the platform, the Oculus Quest Pro costs between $400 and $530. Various estimates put Quest sales at more than 10 million, even though mark zuckerberg recently announced that Meta will launch a mobile version of Horizon later this year to “bring the original metaverse experience to more surfaces beyond virtual reality.”

In addition, the company is also working on devices more advanced for this 2022, among them the Cambria project. The Cambria is said to be the high-end device Meta hopes to launch this year following the success of the Oculus line, according to TechRadar.

Cambria Project. (photo: MSN)

First announced at the Meta Connect conference in October 2021, ‘Project Cambria’ are a helmet of mixed reality that combines virtual reality and augmented premium.

According to the company, Cambria will be much more premium and different than Oculus Quest 2 and Oculus Quest 3, as it will be aimed at both professionals and fans, although this will also be noticeable given the price. Mark Zuckerberg went so far as to describe it as “a new advanced and premium product” that would be “at the bottom of the price range”.

Cambria Project. (photo: Pro Games Tips)

Meta’s new feature to prevent sexual harassment in the metaverse

With the new Meta proposal, the profile picture will be protected by an invisible virtual fence. But don’t worry, you won’t be completely isolated; you can still connect with people through high fives and other greetings.

As Meta commented, this boundary system will create a 20-inch radius around avatars in the Metaverse; so a space of 1.20 meters will be created between each avatar. This feature replaces another where the user’s hand would disappear if they got too close to others during their VR experience.

Of course, you will not currently be able to opt out of the personal space feature. According to the company spokesperson, Kristina Millan, the system is designed to be in operation all the time.

In this way, Meta plans to create standardized standards throughout the Metaverse. However, a future in which users can customize the size of their own radius of protection.

Meta employs a new feature to prevent bullying in the metaverse. (photo: Vanguard)

Violation of a user’s personal space will have two different reactions in the metaverse

1. The avatar of anyone who tries walk or teleport to your personal space it will stop completely; leaving the only option to surround the user.

2. May browse the entire avatar; In this way, Meta prevents users from blocking entrances or locking people in virtual spaces created with their personal space bubbles.

Metaverse. (photo: The World)

