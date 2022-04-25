Horizontal or vertical: what is the most recommended way to place your PS5?

PlayStation 5 can be placed horizontally and vertically. Regardless of what you prefer, there are some recommendations and considerations that you should keep in mind. Does the question ”liquid metal” sound familiar to you? Here you will discover which is the best option.

A year and a half has passed since the launch of PlayStation 5. The first time we saw the design of this new console we were stunned… and not only because of its mix of black and white colors.

PS5 is not a rectangular console to use. Its surface (covered by white side plates) is curved, which makes placing it in certain positions more complex than it seems.

As soon as you open the box of your PS5, you will see that a black support is included to place it, thanks to a screw. As was the case with previous Sony consoles, it is possible to place it in different positions.

Horizontal or vertical? It is the eternal question for every owner of a PS5. It could be said that there are no differences, and that you opt for the form that you like the most. but it is certainly not like that.

Depending on how you place your console, you will expose yourself to certain consequences. Or, at least, certain things will be more likely to happen to you. Let’s see what it is.

Do you have a PS5? In that case, surely you are interested in knowing how to place it in your home. Horizontal or vertical:

What is the best way to place a PlayStation 5?

One of the great advantages of PlayStation 5 is that we can place it in the way we want. Not only from a general point of view, but Sony itself considers both ways of positioning it to be correct.

Perhaps the ads and promotions suggest that the best way to place the PS5 is vertically, even Yasuhiro Otori, head of the Sony and PS5 Hardware Design Division, said that he liked the vertical positional better, although for a simple aesthetic reason. However, we can place the PS5 in two configurations, thanks to the screw that we fix on its main base.

However, a number of issues must be taken into account when deciding on a position. For example, the cooling of the console, the possible damage or deterioration of its interior, the materials or the layout of our home.

PlayStation 5 is one of the biggest consoles in history. It occupies more than its rival Xbox Series X (which is saying something), and you will have to think very carefully about where to place it in your living room or bedroom.

PS5 dimensions are 390mm (width) x 104mm (height) x 260mm (depth). If we place it vertically, the height increases considerably due to the inclusion of the base. Do not forget this last fact.

Before placing your PS5, make sure you have well calculated the space. Not only so that the console fits in your furniture, but so that its cooling is carried out correctly.

Sometimes there will be some unpleasant overlaps. For example, Placing your PS5 vertically will save space, but it may not ensure good ventilation… or vice versa.

The base is essential for any of the two positions. Vertically you will prevent it from falling, and horizontally you can fix it on the corresponding surface. Let’s not forget that PS5 has a “belly”, it is not completely straight at the base.

Vertical or horizontal? What is the best way to place your PS5? Next we will address two possible problems that can lead to either position. Pay a lot of attention.

Avoid overheating

Cooling was one of the big problems with PS4. Fortunately, Sony took note and changed the ventilation system for its PlayStation 5. We briefly explain what it consists of.

PS5 runs its ventilation through two sites. To begin with, and as usual, the console expels hot air from the rear grilles. This is totally valid for horizontal and vertical positions.

Additionally, the console also draws air through the front grilles, located next to the white side plates. Remember that you must remove these to properly clean your PlayStation 5.

Really, the ventilation should work just as well both horizontally and vertically. In fact, this is the case if your PS5 doesn’t share a lot of space with other appliances and devices.

A great advice that we give you is that you do not have your PS5 “crushed”. We explain ourselves. If your console doesn’t have much space around it, it won’t be able to properly perform ventilation.

Likewise, it is also not recommended to support your console on the wall. If you do this, the air will not be able to pass through the rear vents and be expelled, which will end up causing overheating.

From Hobby Consoles we recommend placing your PS5 vertically. There is no big difference compared to putting it horizontally, but the ventilation should be freer and more correct… depending on the layout, of course.

Does the liquid metal spill?

Until a few weeks ago, most players considered that placing the PS5 vertically was the most correct. Or, at least, it was his favorite disposition to enjoy the Sony console.

However, now a new problem arises: the spillage of the liquid metal. This material was one of Sony’s revolutionary ideas with PS5, discarding the usual thermal paste for system cooling.

The problem is that many users claim that their consoles are failing. In fact, technical services are receiving PS5s with liquid metal spilling… and all of them were placed vertically.

This is unconfirmed, but it seems that placing your console vertically is more likely to cause this issue. Sony confirmed back in the day that liquid metal was a cheaper and higher performing option than thermal paste.

In the absence of ensuring that the liquid metal can spill if the PS5 is vertical, many are placing their console horizontally… which seems to solve (for now) the problem.

From Hobby Consoles we will update you with any news about it. Be that as it may, make sure that your console has enough space to cool, which is a fundamental aspect.

What is the best position: Vertical or horizontal?

Difficult to answer this question. In general, there shouldn’t be much of a difference between placing your PS5 vertically or horizontally, and your choice will come more down to a matter of space.

At first glance, placing your PS5 vertically seems more recommendable: you’ll save space and the ventilation will work a little better… if you’ve followed our household and household advice, of course.

Instead, placing it horizontally could save you the trouble of liquid metal. However, it is not yet 100% confirmed that it is a direct consequence of placing the console vertically.

Therefore, From Hobby Consoles we recommend placing PlayStation 5 in a vertical position, screwing the console to the base. Beyond the advantages mentioned, you will also gain in aesthetics and functionality.

How Horizon II Forbidden West takes advantage of PS5-specific features

Now that you know the possible dangers or consequences of how to place your PS5, it’s up to you to decide. We are not absolutely right, far from it, but we recommend you follow our instructions.

How have you placed your PS5? Do you think it is the most appropriate way in relation to what we have told you? Sony’s new console is quite a technical monster, and that the generation has just begun… as they say.