Hormonal workout, what it is and how it can help us lose weight and get back in shape

Whenever we train in the gym or practice any sporting activity, we trigger a hormonal response in the body that produces effects on our organism. In fact, hormonal activity during exercise plays a fundamental role because hormones, in addition to regulating vital functions, also affect the ability to lose weight and gain mass, to modulate energy production and metabolism. Testosterone, for example, plays a role in muscle building, while adrenaline and endorphins increase energy and endurance.

Practicing, therefore, specific and targeted exercises, capable of modulating hormone levels, can help us lose weight, feel in balance with our body, as well as help us achieve the desired results. The Neapolitan coach Davide Filippone explains how through the hormonal workout we can get back in shape by optimizing the training and balancing the hormones of our body.

Davide, how does physical training affect hormonal activity?

“Training is a stressful factor and through its correct“ dosage ”we can obtain precise responses from our body such as an increase in strength, an improvement in endurance, a reduction in fat. Each type of training will determine a certain type of metabolic response in the body, triggering a hormonal response which is a protective response of our body to a stressful agent (physical training). I stimulate the body, the tired one, in some ways I “damage” it, but then thanks to the recovery and nutrition I allow the body to pass to a phase of improvement in which the body is stronger and healthier “.

What is the relationship between workload and hormonal response? What hormones are involved in physical training?

“Without going into too much detail, we must know that during exercise certain hormones are stimulated (estrogen, thyroid hormones, insulin, testosterone, growth hormone, cortisol) that control certain regulatory and metabolic pathways necessary to produce energy, increase mass. muscle and reduce fat. That said, there are some very common mistakes that those who practice non-competitive physical activity make and that can generate a hormonal imbalance that hinders the achievement of the desired results such as a loss of lean mass or resistance to weight loss. Starting from the emotional and daily stress that we face every day and which adds to the athletic one, a workout should always be structured in parallel with a diet where everything must be balanced and functional to the person (also considering his emotional state and the life that leads). This is because unbalancing one of these factors (training and nutrition) significantly affects cortisol, the catabolic hormone that is released in situations of physical stress. Among the most common mistakes are: a type of training that is not well balanced (every day or with exaggerated work volumes) and too intense (cardio with a heart rate that is too high) and which does not adequately respect muscle recovery; an unbalanced diet, too restrictive and perhaps with skipped or too spaced meals which is perceived as an additional stress and brings the body into debt. These “errors” activate the sympathetic nervous system (it has various functions related to the attack or flight reaction mediated by two neurotransmitters) by deactivating biological processes such as muscle repair, worsening hormonal balance and bringing with it an increase in hunger with desire for “junk” food and everything that goes with it “.

Is this true for both men and women?

“Of course. But the condition of the woman is far more complex considering that she periodically experiences real hormonal storms, those of the menstrual cycle “.

So how to regulate physical activity according to the body and following hormonal changes?

“The thing that should be regulated is the lifestyle in general where mental, environmental and physical stressors affect our well-being and consequently on hormones. In conditions where it has become a privilege to eat at home for lunch, where you sleep 4 hours a night, where there is little time for the inner self and where you never really let go, there is little to do but review first of all everything. The hormonal balance, except in cases of dysfunction (where it is necessary to contact the specialist) will settle down by itself: 1) following an adequate physical activity recommended by coaches who calibrate well a programming with margin and periodization; 2) following a balanced and healthy diet, well calibrated by a nutritionist who focuses on the quality of each food you eat, educating you in the science of nutrition and a healthy lifestyle; 3) being as much as possible in the open air, in the sun, walking, reading, freeing one’s creativity, listening to music; 4) resting well (sleeping respecting the circadian cycles is essential); 5) cultivating healthy social relationships and taking time for oneself; 6) not getting depressed but accepting and asking questions such as “How can I improve?”; 7) letting ourselves be inspired and not taking what we have for granted “.

So how is the hormonal workout structured?

“As I said before, a 360 ° multi-integrated approach is needed, in which those who do not do competitive practice are helped by taking care of the entirety of a wellness and fitness program, and considering two main aspects: after how long you train and how to do it. trains. These aspects, in my opinion, are more important than technical details such as, for example, the speed of movement in the effort that affects the production of testosterone or the volume of work that affects the production response of growth hormone “.

What benefits does it offer to the body and mood?

“During training, the so-called happiness hormones (dopamine, serotonin, endorphins) are produced in our body which contribute to our feeling of well-being and joy. They contribute to a positive perception of self, to a greater self-confidence as well as to an increase in energy and enthusiasm. Therefore, already in childhood and adolescence, physical activity assumes fundamental importance for both physical and educational well-being. And it must be constantly valued throughout life “.

How to set the training according to the phases of the menstrual cycle?

“There is a method, called POM, useful for exploiting female resources and abilities with a different type of training during all phases of the menstrual cycle, listening to one’s body and not stressing it further. The method is very complex and provides diversified training sessions for each phase of the cycle. Therefore, simplifying as much as possible: in the post-menstrual phase, where generally the condition is optimal and the strength is good, it would be preferable to carry out circuits; in the ovulatory phase, where progesterone increases, it would be more appropriate to carry out anaerobic workouts; in the menstrual phase, considering psychophysical fatigue, low intensity aerobic training sessions, stretching and yoga would be better ”.