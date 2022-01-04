Horner and the controversies of 2021: “F1 has a short memory” – F1 Team – Formula 1

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 it is already part of the history of Formula 1, but the controversy over what happened during the last lap of the final race of the world championship has not yet subsided definitively. Max Verstappen’s overtaking in the Cesarini area on Lewis Hamilton, which allowed the Dutchman to win the world title, and the decisions of the Race Direction implemented on the final race, aroused the vibrant protests of the Mercedes. The German team, which immediately filed two appeals after the checkered flag – with the subsequent renounce to appeal – kept Yas Marina’s verdict in abeyance even in the days following the GP until the surrender arrived four days later before the Gala of the FIA.

Limited to the impossibility of exulting with absolute tranquility precisely because of a risk on the reopening of the case, the Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, commented on this story, now that the world title is firmly in the hands of Verstappen: “People have short memories in F1 – said the British manager in an interview reported by gpfans.com – and at the beginning of the year they forget what happened a few months ago. It’s been a very long season, but Max is absolutely a deserving world champion. When you look at the championship as a whole, the Abu Dhabi events have naturally attracted a lot of criticism, but they are things that happen in sport. We had a lot of bad luck this year, while we were lucky only with a safety car: we were lucid to take advantage of the situation, with a lot of teamwork and from Max. All this allowed us to win the race. We are incredibly proud of what we have managed to do – he added – and the history books will always show that Verstappen is the 2021 world champion. Even in the championships won 30 years ago there was also controversy, but it is part of the reality of F1 ″.