Horner assures that the gap between Checo and Verstappen no longer exists

Czech Perez has started the 2022 season Formula 1 in big plan. A fourth and a third place have him as the best representative of Red Bull at this time, appearing in fourth position in the Drivers’ World Championship. Christian Hornerdirector of Red Bull was disputed about him performance of the Guadalajarawhom praised for his great performances.

“It will always be easier for Sergio Pérez to enter his second season. The gap between him and Max it has disappeared“, Christian Horner forcefully pointed out for PrimeF1.

In fact, the Mexican was very fencea to stay with him Third place at the Grand Prix BahrainNevertheless, andn the penultimate lap was forced to leave the circuit due to a problem with his car. This situation, as well as the safety car that prevented him from reaching higher in Saudi Arabia, were matters of “bad luck” according to Horner.

“He had bad luck in Bahrain, did an impressive job at the Qualy of Jeddah unlucky in the race. We are delighted with his performance so far.”

Finally, Horner highlighted his great display at Albert Parkwhere once again the Mexican and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton faced off in a formidable way, where Checo won to get on the podium.

“Checo had an exceptional race. He was unlucky once again with the safety car but made an impressive pass on Lewis at the high speed chicane. Later youuve to pass Fernando Alonso and George Russell again for return to that position podium. So it was a great recovery from him.”

