Horner: “Bottas behaved correctly” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

There Red Bull can leave Mexico City with the awareness of having obtained a very important result as regards the fight for the world title, thanks to the victory of Max Verstappen and at the contemporary third place of Sergio Perez. A success, however, not at all obvious for the scenario that was configured at the end of qualifying on Saturday, when, despite the favors of the prediction, the Austrian team ended up in the second row behind the Mercedes.

A pole position vanished not only due to the exploits of Bottas and Hamilton’s Silver Arrows, but also due to an inconvenience that occurred in the final stages of Q3: precisely during the last and decisive lap, the two drivers of the Austrian house necessarily had to lift the foot for the exit of the track Yuki Tsunoda, which forced the race marshals to display the yellow flag. An episode that aroused several controversies against the Japanese of AlphaTauri, and which was particularly at the center of debates on social media. In addition to the single fact, they did discuss the statements of the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who had defined their own pilots “Tsunodized” and victims of a qualification ruined by the young Japanese.

A statement that sparked comments on social media, such as to prompt the British manager to specify the meaning of his joke at the end of the race: “I think the problem of social – he analyzed – is that of having the habit of taking certain statements for later exploit them at will, without understanding the context in which all this is said. It would be a rather boring world if you couldn’t comment on a rider’s performance ”. In addition to this, Horner himself then re-evaluated the AlphaTauri driver’s move: “For fairness to him – he added – it would have been more appropriate to have been helped with the communication of some information – intended as the warning of Perez’s imminent arrival – he was there to give the wake to his team mate, and it all turned into an unfortunate fact. But that’s okay, starting from the second row was good for us ”.

A placement, the one obtained in qualifying, which therefore proved to be an ‘advantage’ for the Red Bull drivers, as confirmed and reiterated by Horner himself: “As it later emerged – has explained – starting from that position was the ideal place to start the race. I believe that Valtteri behaved very correctly at the first corner: it allowed Max to have enough space, and he made the most of it himself, braking incredibly late and taking the lead. Checo was lucky to avoid the collision between Bottas and Ricciardo, but it was a great start. We made the tires work well, and Valtteri competed fairly ”.