Horner disappointed by Wolff’s – F1 Team – Formula 1 considerations

As the F1 world championship draws to a close, starting with the upcoming GP of Mexico City, the world championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton gets deeper into the action. The two drivers are divided by 12 points in the standings, with the Dutch Red Bull currently leading the standings. Two drivers who are real protagonists of the current world championship, also characterized by accidents that occurred during the season.

Above all, the most emblematic examples remain the collisions that occurred in Silverstone and Monza, with the withdrawal of Mad Max in the first case and the departure of both in the Italian GP. Episodes that, according to the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, could still occur in the next races on the calendar, those decisive for the world title. In this regard, the Austrian manager commented on this hypothetical scenario as follows, noting how intentional Verstappen’s maneuver against Hamilton in Monza was: “Whoever is in front will certainly try to do how Prost and Senna in their years “.

A statement that is not at all liked by Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull, who thus replied to the statements of his counterpart: “I was disappointed to read comments that have supported this sentence – the British specified – we really want a fair fight between now and the end of the championship. I really believe that any driver wants to win on the track. We are a competitive team that wants to achieve this with hard work, and we would never want to win a title decided by a collision between drivers. We have already had enough this year. What we saw in Austin, for example, was a battle between two riders in top form. If we were to attend other similar races, Formula 1 would win above all. Nobody would like to see a world championship decided in other ways ”.

Despite the opinion expressed by Wolff, Horner himself did not want to give too much weight to the statements of the Austrian manager, considering them to be part of the game: “As far as we are concerned – He admitted – it’s a pantomime. It all depends on what you do on the track, where everything has much more value. Toto likes to comment here and there, but that’s part of the game. He is in full battle for the eighth title, and at the same time we are moving forward with Max to add a victory to the world championships already won. Formula 1 is a competition, and when the pressure increases more and more people react in different ways. We are at the end of the season, and it is a time when it is feeling particularly strong. If Toto wants to make some comments – he concluded – I’m fine with it”.