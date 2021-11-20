Horner: “FIA will investigate Mercedes after qualifying” – F1 Team – Formula 1

The investigation of the Red Bull on the rear wing of the Mercedes Go on. Still no formal protest, but constant collection of information to put under the eyes of the FIA. To team principal Chris Horner it is evident that the lower profile of the flap is lowered in the central area and that therefore from there the W12 derives much of the great superiority in terms of top speed. The Briton not only explained his reasons, but also foretold a test of pull-down that the FIA ​​will conduct on the rear wing of the Mercedes.

“As you know, the gray area is about the lower part of the wing, in the part where it comes back, moves and flexes. We have numerous photos of this wing from each of the recent Grands Prix and you can see what is happening. It is a piece of the puzzle and we have no intention of formalizing a full protest document. It is just to give an example of why there is exponential speed on the straight. The FIA ​​can control all of these things. I can confirm that after Qatar qualifying the FIA ​​will conduct a pull-down test on the rear of the rear wings of the Mercedes to verify its legality. A force will be applied to the main plane of the rear wing to see how much it flexes (the new regulations provide that apply 1000 Newtons the wing must flex by a maximum of one millimeter, ed). In our opinion, the fact that the wing moves back is not regular“, These are Horner’s words before the Losail qualifying.