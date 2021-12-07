Horner: “Outstanding Verstappen, superior Mercedes” – F1 Team – Formula 1

There is great anticipation for Yas Marina’s showdown between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, reached equal points in the world championship with only one race to go. The two, who have experienced rather tense moments during the championship, will face a sort of playoff, which will deliver the victory to whoever arrives in front of the other under the checkered flag. In the event that both of them fail to finish in the points, the Red Bull driver will win, thanks to the greater number of successes. Christian Horner, to the podcast microphones F1 Nation, wanted to give credit to the Dutchman for the chance to play for the title in the last race: “It’s not over yet, Max is a fighter. And if there is a driver who deserves this victory, it is Max, because Mercedes has the best car. He rode in an exceptional way, for me he is the driver of the year ”.

But the Yas Marina track does not leave the Red Bull team principal calm, not a little worried about the Mercedes power unit, defined as a ‘rocket’ by Helmut Marko in recent weeks: “Abu Dhabi has changed its layout and unfortunately the speed released by Hamilton’s engine makes it impregnable. In Jeddah’s T2 and T3 it was a second faster, you can’t defend yourself. I don’t think people have realized what Max is doing in that car. I don’t think people recognize that we haven’t had the best car all seasonand, Max has reversed this situation, it is his merit. The lap in Q3 he was completing is the best lap ever done on one of our cars, before the corner where he crashed. But it’s all forgotten, because he didn’t complete the lap, but it was something exceptional ”.

Although the two statements are not exactly a concentrate of optimism, Horner is far from raising the white flag: “We will fight, we will attack the next race with everything we have. If we don’t win, it certainly won’t be because we haven’t tried ”.