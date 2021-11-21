Horner receives a warning from the FIA ​​Commissioners

After the end of the Qatar Formula 1 GP race, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was summoned by the F1 Commissioners to answer for a conduct that the FIA ​​did not like. The number one of the Austrian team was punished with an official warning from the Federation for some comments made on the FIA ​​after the penalty imposed on Verstappen on the starting grid in Losail.

The interminable weekend of the Qatar GP does not seem to have ended with Lewis Hamilton’s victory ahead of Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso. After the podium ceremony on the Losail circuit, the F1 Commissioners have in fact summoned Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. The investigation did not concern its drivers (and therefore does not affect the final order of arrival of the Qatari race) since the articles referred to in the note issued by the Federation concern the behavior of individuals towards the FIA. Under accusation were some statements, insulting towards the FIA, made by the number one of the wall of the Austrian team this weekend.

The Red Bull team principal pays with an official warning the words released on the penalty on the starting grid imposed on Max Verstappen just before the start of the Losail race. The investigations for violating the sporting code were triggered by the comments made for the decisions taken by the Stewards (who penalized Verstappen and Bottas for not respecting the yellow flags in qualifying, not proceeding instead towards the Ferrari driver Sainz, initially investigated for the same reason) and for which he later apologized:

“We are very angry and frustrated. Obviously Max’s race is compromised, the goal is to limit the damage and I’m sure he will know how to do it – in fact, Christian Horner said, commenting on the decision of the Commissioners, which arrived just one hour before the start of the Qatar GP –. I don’t think the team could have given more support to Verstappen to avoid this unpleasant situation, the only indication from the Race Direction was a track in safe condition, on which the DRS could also be used. This is a great gift for Hamilton and Mercedes“. The Red Bull team principal also said immediately after Saturday’s qualifying: “The FIA ​​has no control over its own marshals on the track. I think he’s just a rogue commissioner who raised a flag without the FIA ​​ordering him to. A commissioner who has not been well educated by the FIA. And the FIA ​​has to check its marshals“.