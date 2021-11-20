Horner vs Hill: “He’s too hard on Verstappen” – Formula 1

Mercedes and Red Bull take no prisoners in these days. Both are lashing out at anything that could hinder their mission this season: on the one hand the desire to stop the Anglo-German tyranny, on the other the desire to write another page in the history of the hybrid era. Team principals Chris, of course, are particularly active Horner and Toto Wolff, protagonists in Qatar of a press conference as calm in tone as piqued in content.

After the Q2 in Qatar, the number one of the Red Bull wall criticized Damon Hill, in his opinion too harsh with Max Verstappen (and therefore protective with Lewis Hamilton). When the 1996 world champion, who had words to honey for the Mercedes ace this week, told him that he thinks the Dutchman has crossed the line at Interlagos, Horner replied: “I don’t think so at all. Very similar things have happened and I think there has been so much debate because they are the two protagonists of the World Cup. I think Max has clearly shown that you can go outside“, These are Horner’s words to his compatriots from Sky Sports F1. “We put pressure on Mercedes and that was what the sport was clamoring for. Rather than criticizing Max, you should encourage him. It will be a difficult fight: we want the title to be decided on the track and not in the stewards’ room (although – like Wolff – he urges the FIA ​​to intervene against rivals, ed.). But even in Brazil they both braked to the limit in Turn-4, they would have gone wide anyway. I don’t understand why you are so hard on Max. At Interlagos, Lewis had a far superior car and Max held out for 58 laps. No one could hold out more than three rounds against Lewis“.