Horner: “We are a better team than Mercedes” – F1 Team – Formula 1

Eight points divide Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ standings, while the gap in the standings reserved for manufacturers in favor of Mercedes against Red Bull just five points. The 2021 season is about to experience the last double in quick succession in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi with still the titles up for grabs. absolute balance how it had never occurred in the turbo-hybrid era, in which the Mercedes drivers fought for the conquest of the drivers’ title at the last race as happened between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Abu Dhabi in 2015 and 2016, with the ‘English who prevailed in 2015 and the German victorious twelve months later.

Having brought Mercedes to the final showdown is already a great source of pride for Red Bull as he points out Christian Horner, who believes he is captaining a better team than the competitor: “If I think that on a team level we are better than Mercedes? Yes, this year we have won more races “, the words of the number one of the Red Bull wall interviewed by the British broadcaster Channel 4. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez actually took ten wins (nine for the Dutch and one for the Mexican) against the seven Mercedes victories all signed by Lewis Hamilton.

Horner defines enormous satisfaction to have already arrived in the situation of being able to play for the world title, an aspect also emphasized by Max Verstappen on the eve of the appointment in Brazil: “For us it is already a great privilege to have taken Mercedes to compete for the titles up to Abu Dhabi, who had succeeded in this regulation cycle? Winning even just one of the two titles up for grabs would be an extraordinary result for us“. On paper, the Jeddah track seems perfect for Hamilton’s ‘rocket’, but Horner doesn’t start off beaten: “At the level of top speed in Qatar we were competitive and in line with Mercedes, this gives us confidence”.