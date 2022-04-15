Horns during pregnancy: this has been the breakup of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky one month after giving birth

Asay to one of the most beloved couples of an entire generation. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky go their separate ways a month after being parents, after an infidelity of the rapper that would have been uncovered in recent weeks. The two artists formed one of the most solid relationships in the music industry, in which for years they shared songs, galas, shootings and, of course, a lot of love.

However, it seems that maintaining love and respect are still pending subjects of society in this era of liquid ties, even more so in the high spheres of the famous, where temptations are multiplied by a thousand.

Thus, Rihanna embarks alone on the adventure of motherhood, in which we suppose the American rapper will also be important, although already from the distanceafter having deceived the mother of his son.

Who has A$AP Rocky cheated on Rihanna with?

According to sources close to the couple and media such as People magazine, the couple had already been in crisis since the beginning of the yearwhen the artist born in Barbados began to suspect her boyfriend after finding him messages with the designer Amina Muaddiwho works for Rihanna on her Fenty clothing line.

After this, the interpreter of ‘Diamonds’ was more aware of her boyfriend’s mobile, continuing to bet on the relationship for the baby’s saketo give it stability.

However, everything was cut short in this last month, when Rihanna ended up catching him explicit messages with the shoe designer, at which point Rihanna decided to make a firm decision.

In addition, the information also jumped out that the lover and the unfaithful had been seen having dinner with a loving attitude at Craigs restaurant in Los Angeles.

Did Rihanna catch her boyfriend sleeping with Muaddi?

Given the avalanche of messages on networks commenting on this historical break within the international musical elite, one of the theories that have been handled around this is that Rihanna caught Rocky in the act with who was your business partner.

Information that has not yet been confirmed, although it looks like it could be true, given the resounding manner with which Rihanna has decided to finally cut off the relationship.

a pity, that soon be filled with joy with the arrival of her baby, this coming May if the deadlines are met.