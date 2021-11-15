“Horns in the face”, the Italian who cheated them – Libero Quotidiano





THE Maneskin they hoarded of successes abroad, but in Italy they are beaten by Aka7even. It happens at the MTV European Music Awards, where the Roman band had to compete for the prize of best italian act with the singer back from Friends. To vote the national fanbase and that of Aka showed itself stronger. “I still can’t believe it. It has been an incredible year, which continues to amaze me and take me to ever new and unexpected places, up to one of the greatest events in international music”.





These are the satisfied words of the boy on Instagram, who then continued: “And everything was possible thanks to you, thanks to your support. This victory is ours, I promise you that I will try to make my music go further and further. We have just started! “Meanwhile Damiano David, Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis And Thomas Raggi they won the award for best rock band.





An unprecedented victory, given that never before has an Italian artist even reached the nominations for the EMAs. “This year, in particular, we must be proud of our country for the results achieved not only by us, but by many sportsmen and cultural personalities “, commented the four, crowning yet another Italian triumph.

<br />

<br />



