World

“Horns in the face”, the Italian who cheated them – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read


THE Maneskin they hoarded of successes abroad, but in Italy they are beaten by Aka7even. It happens at the MTV European Music Awards, where the Roman band had to compete for the prize of best italian act with the singer back from Friends. To vote the national fanbase and that of Aka showed itself stronger. “I still can’t believe it. It has been an incredible year, which continues to amaze me and take me to ever new and unexpected places, up to one of the greatest events in international music”.

Maneskin one step away from the legend. Not just Rolling Stones, here's where we will see them: a crazy milestone

These are the satisfied words of the boy on Instagram, who then continued: “And everything was possible thanks to you, thanks to your support. This victory is ours, I promise you that I will try to make my music go further and further. We have just started! “Meanwhile Damiano David, Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis And Thomas Raggi they won the award for best rock band.

Maneskin, that's why they are successful abroad: Manuel Agnelli, a (inconvenient) truth about Italy

An unprecedented victory, given that never before has an Italian artist even reached the nominations for the EMAs. “This year, in particular, we must be proud of our country for the results achieved not only by us, but by many sportsmen and cultural personalities “, commented the four, crowning yet another Italian triumph.


Damiano dei Maneskin? Because they failed him in high school. He was just thinking about ... Just that: now it's all clear

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

France, thwarted coup d’état by a conspiracy group of former soldiers, gendarmes and politicians. The leader arrested for terrorism

2 weeks ago

The Vatican loses 100 million pounds on the London building

1 week ago

Cases increase, Holland reintroduces anti-covid measures – Ultima Ora

2 weeks ago

The crisis between Poland and Belarus is spreading

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button