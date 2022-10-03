Horns why do I want you. Tamara Falc and many more who went through the same

After filtering the images of the apparent infidelity of igo Onieva, Tamara Falcon confirmed the breaking off, deleted the image of the engagement announcement on the networks and blocked his ex-partner on his Instagram account. Game, set and match. It is already known that the couple is such a heavy load that it is not uncommon that it takes three to bear it.

According to the Kinsey Institute of Sexology, cuckold is a fantasy which is as appealing as we suspected before Kinsey confirmed it. There were even a few when the cuckolds messed up the one from Troy, which is the one that mounted Menelaus, king of sparta when paris seduced to his wife, Helen. Since then – predestined to horns or proud to wear them – cuckolds are (are we?) pillars of civilization.

From black and white to Cinemascope

Beans cook everywhere, the saying goes, and in Hollywood to carts The filming lasts so long that the touch is sweet and it is normal for the ‘stars’ to fall in love. But sometimes the spark between married artists. The history of Hollywood could be told with the ‘celebrities’ of the List A (the most requested) who have cheated on their partners with their co-stars. Husbands and wives of A-listers worry when their partners are going to make a movie with a co-star who is on the go. Things go well most of the time. But not always.

Cuckolds are unknown soldiers in the wars of love. Although they are sometimes as well known as Catherine Deneuve, George Harrison, Don Johnson, Dennis Quaid, Hillary Clinton, Lady Di, Victoria Beckham and oh followed.

When at 44 years old Humphrey Bogart was paired with Lauren Bacall, of 19, in ‘To have and not to have’ (1944), the actor was married to Mayo Methot, his third wife, but to the dismay of the director Howard Hawks, had his eye on Lauren, sparks flew. Lauren and Bogey began an affair, and Mayo snapped out of the equation in the dead of winter-February to be precise-when Bogart gave him the door to marry Lauren.

liz taylor she was famous for her movies, of course; but also as her lover, although she was so enthusiastic about marriage that she married more times than Bogart. She had seven husbands, a mark surpassed only in that particular ranking by Zsa-Zsa Gabor, who was married nine times. In 1959, after a few months of widowhood of her third husband, the producer mike todd, Liz met the singer EddieFisher, then married to Debbie Reynolds, Liz’s best friend, and they starred in one of the most notorious scandals of the time.

In 1962, Liz was chosen to co-star in ‘Cleopatra’ with Richard Burton. They fell in love while starring – inside and outside the studio – in hot scenes in Cinemascope. Eddie Fisher ran into karma: he of him, who had cheated on Debbie, was cheated on by Liz. Who kills with iron…, you know. And where they give them they take them.

Swinging London and Nouvelle Vague

The 1960s were a prodigious decade in the Swinging London miniskirt. Few girls of those golden years lived as fully as the model Patty Boyd. In 1964 she was the girlfriend of George Harrison, whom he married in 1966. With him he traveled to India, a country that changed the life of the Beatle. He converted to vegetarianism, which did not prevent him from falling into the temptation of meat and being unfaithful to his girl over and over again. Pattie retorted with a loud bang when she got involved with Eric Clapton, who he ended up marrying. Clapton also cuckolded him and had children with several women. Pattie left him with the grace of a vestal.

The code is clear: the venial sin of having succumbed to infidelity is not a reason for the deceived person to lose his form. Resentful or spiteful cuckolds do not deserve respect. It hurts them less to stop being loved than the fact that someone has invaded their ‘property’.

Nobody remembers Pattie Boyd as cuckolded, but as the muse who inspired two of the most beautiful love songs in pop: ‘Something’ and ‘Layla’, which were anthems of a generation.

What of the French is a ‘rien ne va plus’. Almost all the ‘celebs’ in Paris gathered on New Year’s Eve 1963 in the gardens of the Pavillon Armenonville in the Bois de Boulogne. Catherine Deneuve, the couple of Roger Vadim, celebrate the party on your own with Johnny Halliday, with whom he had a relationship and, ‘faute de mieux’, Vadim went to the Armenonville alone and met with Jane Fonda.

All evening they played hide-and-seek. By five in the morning there were only four cats left, including Vadim and Jane. ‘You still owe me the New Years kiss,’ he said, and kissed her on the mouth. They went to her hotel, the Relais Bisson, and while Deneuve was cuckolding Vadim, he was cuckolding Jane. Vadim and Jane were married for eight years, full of mutual betrayals and cuckolding, but without reproach. Chapeau!.

From the 70s to the 21st century

Harrison Ford I already have two children with Mary Marquardt when, in 1976, on the set of ‘Star Wars’ I met a teenager Carrie Fisher, with whom he was unfaithful to his wife, a three-month relationship that Fisher recognized in his memoirs, ‘The Princess Diarist’, from 2016. The thing ended when the filming ended. Maybe Mary wore the horns without knowing it, or maybe she didn’t; But the thing is, Harrison and Mary divorced in 1979. They piously argued that their marriage couldn’t withstand his rise to stardom after the success of ‘Stars War’.

When John Malkovich filming of ‘Dangerous Relations’ began in 1988, he had been married for six years to Glenne Headley and their marriage was already on the tightrope; but an affair with his co-star Michelle Pfiffer It was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

After the premiere of ‘Frankenstein’, in 1994, Kenneth Brangh he divorced Emma Thompson, amid suspicions that he was having an affair with Helena Bonham Carter. The proof that he had it is that Kenneth and Helena were a couple until 1999. Thompson handled the matter in the best way, because since it is almost impossible to escape from the corrupt institution if one walks the slippery sidewalks of love, one must be civilized. to wear the horns with dignity and withdraw from the scene without revealing one’s stupidity.

One of the most popular couples in Hollywood in the 90s was that of Nicole Kidman Y Tom Cruise. The fact that they fell in love at a ‘Days of Thunder’ audition, when Tom was still married to mimi rogers, is now an indelible footnote to Hollywood folklore. There was no mercy for Mimi Rogers.

Nor was there for don johnson Y Ana Leza, respective spouses of Melanie Griffith Y Antonio Banderas when they starred in ‘Two Much’ in 1995. The hearts of the couple recruited by Fernando Trueba they wanted what they wanted and that’s why what happened happened.

meg ryan co-starred with Russell Crowe ‘Proof of life’ while married to Dennis Quaid. They experienced an irresistible attraction and the result was an adventure. Although the connection did not last, it marked the end of Meg’s marriage to Dennis.

promised to Billy Bob ThorntonLaura Dern was surprised by her boyfriend’s affair with Angelina Jolie. For their part, Billy Bob and Jennifer Aniston, then pair of Brad Pitt, joined the club of the humiliated and offended when Angelina and Brad had one of the best-known romances on the big screen on the set of the scandalous ‘Mr. & Mrs Smith’.

an endless list

He who is bitten by the vampire will bite like the vampire and it is not uncommon for cuckolds to get even by cuckolding themselves. That was the case for Jennifer Aniston, that, in 2011, when I worked with Justin Theroux in ‘Wanderlust’ she got involved with the actor, who was then with Heidi Bivens.

While Amber Heard Y Tasya Van Ree they went out together, Johnny Depp Y vanessa paradis They had been a couple for thirteen years. Depp and Heard’s careers converged, in 2011, in ‘The Rum Diaries’ and Tasya and Vanessa were each crowned with antlers.

The same happened to Mary Shriver, the woman from Arnold Schwarzenegger. ‘Terminator’ cheated on him with his maid Mildred Patricia Baena. The same disgust took elizabeth hurley when her boyfriend Hugh grant he was caught by the police having sex with a lumi on a public road.

Ashton Kutcher Y Demi Moore They had been married for six years when the actor was unfaithful with Sarah Loyal Y Brittney Jones.Sarah Jessica Parker Y Matthew Broderick They were considered one of the most stable couples in Hollywood, until Matthew was unfaithful to him with several women.

And also in politics

The infidelities of the president John F. Kennedy They were always an open secret, from Marilyn Monroe to a White House intern, through countless prostitutes. But the affair of the president with the singer Carly Simon tormented jackie kennedy long years, because Carly was her friend. When Jackie died in 1994, the singer dedicated the song ‘Touched by The Sun’ to her.

Hillary Clinton bore with majestic dignity the scandal of her husband with Monica Lewinsky. also Danielle Gouze was accommodating to her husband the French president Francois Mitterrandwho kept her lover until the end of her days. Xavier Hollande cheat on your girlfriend Valrie Trierweiler with the actress Julie Gayet, Valrie’s morbid jealousy cost her unpopularity with the French and the termination of the president.

The royals are not left out of this list either, starting with the countless infidelities of our king emeritus and continuing with the brand new British monarch Charles III, whose soap opera with Camila Parker-Bowles was conveniently replicated by his wife’s infidelities, Lady Di.

athletes play too

Tiger Woods He was not only a golf champion, but a first-class golfer who stained his brilliant record for his sexual scandals that, in 2010, cost him a divorce from the Swedish model Elin Nordegren. had better luck david beckhamwho took advantage of Victory she was too busy a woman to be cuckolded with rebecca loos without great consequences: Victoria was injured, but she is not very vulnerable.

Hopefully that’s the case Marchioness of Grin, the latest addition to a club that -sooner or later and reluctantly- so many of us end up joining.