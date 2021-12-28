Horoscope 2022 Antonio Capitani: forecasts for the new year, sign by sign

Antonio Capitani 2022 horoscope: the new year forecasts of the first four signs of the zodiac

What will the astrological situation be like in the year that is about to begin? From the site of Vanity Fair let’s discover some advances on 2022 horoscope predictions by Antonio Capitani, starting in this paragraph with the first four signs and continuing with the remaining eight signs in the second and third paragraphs.

ARIES: Venus opposed until March, but things will improve month after month with a peak between May and October;

BULL: worn-out relationships will soon come to an end;

TWINS: rigor and combativeness will lead to the objectives to be achieved;

CANCER: concrete satisfactions and revolutionary breakthroughs on the way.

Antonio Capitani, 2022 horoscope: next year’s predictions of the second group of zodiac signs

Also from the site mentioned in the previous paragraph we discover the 2022 horoscope predictions by Antonio Capitani of the signs from the fifth to the eighth.

LION: love will envelop you like a blanket; Jupiter, the star of money, will be magnificent;

VIRGIN: beautiful love until March 5 for via di Venere galeotta;

BALANCE: Saturn could revive an old flame;

SCORPIO: in the work perhaps it will be necessary to make historical decisions.

Antonio Capitani’s 2022 horoscope: next year’s predictions of the last four signs

Finally, here it is the predictions of the horoscope 2022 by Antonio Capitani of the remaining signs of the zodiac.

SAGITTARIUS: Jupiter will sponsor affairs of the heart;

CAPRICORN: Venus will make you very attractive;

FISH TANK: Saturn will stabilize what is precarious in work;

FISH: money shouldn’t be missing.