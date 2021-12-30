Horoscope 2022, Paolo Fox / Leo, Sagittarius, Libra: hard to find a top

Health, who is the top for the Paolo Fox 2022 horoscope between Leo, Sagittarius and Libra

L’horoscope by Paolo Fox go back to DiPiù Tv to closely analyze the new year, the 2022. Let’s read what he tells us for the health from Lion, Sagittarius And Balance. The Lion will soon find in the orbit of the sign Mercury and the Moon, however in opposition. This could lead to some more problems and even a little tiredness which will not be easy to get rid of. Maybe it’s time to address some aspect of your health to avoid having major problems in the future. The Sagittarius you must not get tired and he must pay attention to the liver which with the joints becomes weak point in this period. Trying to lead a healthier life can only be an opportunity to feel good. There Balance he will have to be very careful between 11 May and 28 October when he has an unpleasant Jupiter in opposition. The resulting risks are those of complicating even what will come next and living it all with a few too many thoughts. It is difficult to establish a top in a difficult year.

Horoscope 2022, Work: the situation of Leo, Sagittarius, Libra

Let’s turn the page forhoroscope Paolo Fox 2022 and we analyze the work. The Lion has been coming for two very intense years, where he worked almost obsessively. But now he needs to rest a little bit, pull the oars in the boat and enjoy your loved ones. This is because in the new year you will understand that sometimes a relationship is more important than achieving professional success or a big check. From the second part of the year the Sagittarius will reject any kind of compromise which he hasn’t done very often in recent months. You will no longer want to negotiate, but only to dictate conditions to others. There Balance will have to compromise, try to understand that you can’t always have what you want. Despite this, if we act in moderation we could collect very interesting results. Some bureaucratic issues could lead to complications that are not easy to manage.

Leo, Sagittarius and Libra, how will the new year in love be? The predictions of the Horoscope 2022 by Paolo Fox reveal that …

The love is a field of great interest for thePaul Fox 2022 horoscope, let’s dwell on Lion, Sagittarius And Balance. The Lion he will put aside his work for the one he loves for a moment, the important transit of Saturn made it clear that this is the right way to go. For those who are single, however, love can suddenly strike even through love at first sight. Beware of mid-July when Mercury in the sign could favor encounters. The Sagittarius he may decide to make a break with the past, of losing hope in cultivating dry branches to make them green again. Perhaps on occasion, shears are more useful than fertilizer. There Balance will have a heavy start to 2022, but gradually it will take away some satisfactions also in the field of love. The meetings will be favored especially after March with the opposition of some planets that will suddenly drop and will no longer bother as in departure.

