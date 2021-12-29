Horoscope 2022, ranking of Branko’s signs / Year flop for Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn

Horoscope 2022, the annual ranking according to Branko: what are the signs in difficulty

With the end of 2021 and the beginning of the new year, horoscopes for the new year 2022. So here are the Branko’s predictions, of which the “2022 Astrological Calendar“. What will be the less fortunate signs according to the 2022 horoscope? For those born under the sign of Bull 2022 will certainly not be a simple year in several respects. Fortunately, you will not lose the fortitude to once again address all the issues that will affect the coming months. In particular, you will enjoy the favorable support of Jupiter and Neptune. The latter will be especially important for spiritual growth. The best time of the year will come only for autumn, thanks to the favorable transit of slow but decisive planets for the turning points that really matter. For the Twins 2022 will be primarily a year of transition, with particular transformations that could affect your future ambitions. There will be difficulties and doubts, especially due to the rather unstable presence of Mercury in particular in the first months of the new year. In the second part of 2022 you will have the opportunity to discover new sides of your spirituality thanks to the positive influence offered by Neptune. The possibilities to innovate and change course will be guaranteed for those who know how to seize the right opportunities.

Branko’s 2022 Horoscope: Cancer and Virgo

Despite a good dose of luck, the new year will not be easy for those born under the sign of Cancer. According to theBranko’s 2022 horoscope you will not be exempt from substantial difficulties and obstacles; there will be several issues that will undermine your path, some concerning past events and happenings. In any case, you will have good weapons at your service to be able to overcome any difficulty, especially thanks to the favorable and stable position of Jupiter for several months now in the sign. It will be important to give your life a new order without losing sight of the order of priorities. Difficulty coming in 2022 for the Virgin, constantly under strain. After a fluctuating year that is now drawing to a close, the new months bring difficult and particular challenges that will put your skills to the test. In particular, you will have to fight as you have rarely done to succeed in affirming yourself in every area of ​​interest, trying to impose your being and your personality despite rowing against others. The search for lost balance will question interpersonal relationships, often also taking you away from moments of pleasure and lightheartedness and from people ready to show important affection.

Sagittarius and Capricorn: Branko’s 2022 horoscope predictions

The year that is drawing to a close has perhaps not been consistent with the expectations of many, especially for the torments that often characterize those born under the sign of Sagittarius. Even the near 2022 will be characterized by constant doubts and uncertainties to accompany every important choice and decision. In any case, sometimes this condition can be an added value rather than a negative factor. Beware of some changes affecting multiple sectors that you may hardly have foreseen. 2022 will be a rather eventful year for those born under the sign of Capricorn. Your future will be seasoned with important transformations and changes, not always foreseen and above all positive. Be ready for any eventuality and face the changes that are on the horizon with the right awareness and spirit of renewal. The astral event that deserves to be mentioned above all is the stable and favorable return of Saturn, particularly in the month of December of the new year.

