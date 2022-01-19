Horoscope for the day, forecasts for January 19, sign by sign

Start the day by discovering what the stars have in store for you: here is today’s horoscope sign by sign, January 19th.

Mars strongly exerts effects of vitality and dynamism if born in May. Moon and Jupiter are no exception and give you a truly top physical shape. If you are looking for a soul mate you will have to work hard on yourself and remember that ideal love often does not exist. What to do to relax after work? You could be watching a good TV series, or a classic western.

Jupiter favors you if born in the first decade. Invitations and convivial situations are created in which your personality emerges. Moment of emotional fusion with the partner, especially for stable couples. What kind of film do you like the most? Generally the comedy, or a classic that you also choose based on the validity of the cast and director.

Dissonance of Jupiter but also the beneficial influence of Saturn today. There are no clouds on the horizon in love: enjoy your beautiful relationship if born between May 27th and June 4th. You could watch one of the 007 movies tonight or some comedy with the brilliant Alberto Sordi.

Moon and Jupiter gratify you with a considerable contribution even today. A new love is enveloping you body and soul: your sensual nature accepts and thanks. Tonight a nice blockbuster, maybe historical, is what we need!

Winter sky with slightly sulky planets but nothing serious. Uranus and Saturn, however, are dissonant in love and bring some provocation in the sentimental sphere. Cleopatra or Spartacus, two great classics of heroic and epic films, are your potential choice for today.

Apathy phase for you, you have to get back to moving in time. Jupiter and Neptune are in the negative angle and you should therefore give your partner more intensity and commitment. The choice of today’s film turns on something in the context of the psychological thriller, like Hitchcock to be clear.

Saturn travels in a beneficial angle and promises toned health and optimal physical shape. The sky openly facilitates you also in love with Mercury and Saturn who will give you seduction and pleasure. A brilliant comedy is what it takes, for example “Eat, Pray, Love” with Julia Roberts.

Saturn is technically negative for you today but Uranus will give you grace and persuasive strength. Pluto is in a beneficial angle in love and will give you greater harmony with those around you. Today’s film is possibly an intricate thriller like Christopher Nolan’s Memento with Guy Pearce.

Joyful and positive planetary motions for you today. Mars and Saturn bring you good humor and the ability to relate to others. You also give a great help to the person you love and give them some rope to hold on to if born in the first decade. “Red Shadows” or “Wild Paths” the right movies for you today.

Jupiter and Neptune are harmonics for those born in the third decade. In love, everything will be more lyrical and romantic thanks to Venus, despite some resistance. A good psychological film like Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan”, starring Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis, can be a good choice for post-work.

Saturn and Mercury but also Jupiter and Neptune give you a fairly quiet day. In love you feel the need for joy and festivity if you are born in the first decade. In the evening you could watch a very strong social and political film like “The Right to Count”, with Taraji P. Henson.

Excellent transits for all decades of your sign thanks to Jupiter, Neptune and Pluto. Affability and a sense of welcome characterize your love day while some films to see today could be “Don’t leave me” with Andrew Garfield or “Inception” with Leonardo DiCaprio. Alternatively, a great classic like “Filadelfia” with Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington.