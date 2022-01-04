Horoscope for the day, forecasts for January 4th sign by sign

Start the day by discovering what the stars have in store for you: here is today’s 4 January horoscope sign by sign.

Mars is fiery and generous for your sign, it will give you great enthusiasm. A film that perfectly represents you in this sense is Django Unchained, with Aries Quentin Tarantino directing. Moment of harmony with your loved one, even without saying too many words. At work, colleagues and bosses show you their heartfelt esteem.

Saturn is sulky and may show some small negativity which will be resolved by Luna. If you belong to the second decade, the right film that best matches your love mood is Othello by Orson Welles, from 1952. At work you will be favored by Luna if born between April 22 and May 3.

Quite sparkling day with Luna that guarantees fluidity if born from 4 to 12 June. You like to flutter from flower to flower, you are born conquerors! But try not to overdo it today. This attitude is combined with a brilliant comedy such as Tamara Drewe – English Betrayals of 2010 with Gemma Arteton. Colleagues today will thank you for the help you will give.

Venus, Sun and Pluto are quite negative for all decades, patience will be needed. In love you need an open dialogue with your sweetheart, especially if you were born in July. A film particularly reflects the situation today, namely The Bridges of Madison County, with the great Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep. Venus prods you a little at work if you were born between 11 and 15 July.

Mars makes you warmer and more vital than usual. It is no coincidence that your film today is The Queen with the lioness Helen Mirren. Great listening skills in the couple relationship, which you carry out very well with will and dedication. However, do not make too risky moves in the workplace.

Excellent astral profile thanks to Venus and Pluto. The movie for today? The wonderful Once upon a time of 1957 with Omar Sharif and the Virgin Sophia Loren. Sole will make you stand out over other colleagues at work.

Mars lights up vitality and well-being today if born in October. Venus prompts you to take the initiative with your sweetheart. Today the right film for you is the sunflowers by the master Vittorio De Sica, with the extraordinary Marcello Mastroianni, a well-known exponent of your sign. Let go, at work, a controversy between colleagues.

Transits today in your favor. Think rather of the film to choose: the advice is Romanzo Criminale with Claudio Santamaria, Michele Placido and Kim Rossi Stuart, as well as Riccardo Scamarcio. The latter two are Scorpio, like you. Uranus will also make you give a wise regulation in the outlay of money.

Moon and Mars are positive and make you perky in the family. You love action movies so dive into the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom adventure with Harrison Ford. Particularly satisfying day on an erotic and sentimental level thanks to the Moon, while at work Saturn and Mars smooth out your steps if born in the second or third decade.

Few negativities today, do not get too many problems, on the contrary, watch a good film like The Name of the Rose by Jean Jacques Annaud, with Humphrey Bogart who is part of your sign. However, do not overdo it either in love or at work: dry feelings and humility if born in the second decade.

Moon and Saturn will handle some small problems, especially if you have children. Show them – and you – Christopher Nolan’s pearl, The Prestige, with the Christian Bale Aquarium as the protagonist. Or even Milk, with Sean Penn. Your patience will be necessary today both in the couple relationship and at work, with Mars ready to give you the right look.

Beautiful and serene landscape with Pluto, Neptune, Saturn, Sun, Mercury, Jupiter and Uranus all on your side. Only Mars is against it but only to keep you from becoming invincible. The recommended film? A masterpiece like 2001 A Space Odyssey by the legendary Stanley Kubrick. Special harmony with your partner thanks to the Sun, but Saturn at work invites you to be cautious.