Horoscope for the day, forecasts of February 12 sign by sign

Start the day by discovering what the stars have in store for you: here is today’s 12 February horoscope sign by sign.

Family will give you comfort and satisfaction today with Uranus inspiring you to take action and help others. Do not bring out your temperament a little rough on this day if you were born in March. Venus is against it but Pluto will give you seriousness and rationality in love. After work, a good movie to watch is the ultimate in relaxation: in your case we recommend Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill”.

Venus, Mercury, Pluto, Mars and Uranus favor you if born in the first decade. Pluto supports you in love together with Neptune if you are born in the second or third decade and maybe it could even bring a stork as a gift! A movie to see today? “Rome, open city” with Anna Magnani and Aldo Fabrizi.

Bright sky today despite Jupiter rowing against you. What is the film that best represents you today? Definitely “Moulin Rouge!” with Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. If you have a profession in communication, the planets will be by your side.

Uranus cheers you up in everyday life by making you activate without too much fatigue. Jupiter smoothes your steps if born in the second decade of love. “La ciociara” is the reference film for this day, with an incomparable Sofia Loren as the protagonist.

Quite peaceful sky, your sense of generosity and serenity is strengthened. Love is really the central element of your life, so try to smooth any edges with your sweetheart. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s time to watch The Misfits with Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe.

A few small disagreements in the family but nothing serious. Uranus protects you against seasonal ailments and a formidable Pluto will give you the chance to shine in love. A classic to see today? “The bird with the crystal feathers” from the horror totem Dario Argento.

Saturn is in an aspect that to define beautiful is an understatement. A very happy moment in love, especially if born in the first and second decade. Which movie can best represent your sentimental soul? Definitely “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” with Audrey Hepburn. Your professional competence will be highlighted if you are born between 10 and 16 October.

Sun and Saturn slightly complicate the management of the day but Pluto will guarantee you good health and emotional tranquility as well as love satisfaction. Jupiter and Neptune open you to a very positive sentimental phase if born in the first and third decade. Damage is the right movie for today, with an amazing Jeremy Irons as the protagonist.

Sun stands out its presence with conviction to protect you from seasonal ailments, especially if born in the first and second decade. The passionate part of love emerges today more than the sentimental one, great successes especially for singles. Steven Spielberg’s “The Terminal,” starring Tom Hanks, is today’s cinematic council.

Very positive day in many respects with Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Mercury, Saturn and the Sun putting themselves at your service. You approach your sweetheart with a great sense of protection and dialogue today. The movie for today? “For a fistful of dollars” by maestro Sergio Leone, with Clint Eastwood and Gian Mari Volontè.

Promising astral indication today thanks to Sole. “Film of love and anarchy – That is, this morning at 10 in via dei Fiori in the well-known brothel …” is the right film for you today, with a great Giancarlo Giannini. Mercury, Sun, Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune and Moon are helping you at work today. Only Uranus opposes you.

Luna encourages you to give a lot of space and importance to friendships and a very important family matter. Jupiter makes you relate to those around you with enthusiasm and respect for the needs of others. Fantastic triumphs if you are in the mood for adventure and if you were born between 9 and 14 March. Today’s relaxing evening movie is “Tristana” with Catherine Deneuve and Franco Nero.