Horoscope for the day, forecasts of February 3 sign by sign

Start the day by discovering what the stars have in store for you: here is today’s February 3 horoscope sign by sign.

Favors alternately today from the planets with the Sun and Moon that give you perfect physical shape but Mercury, Mars, Venus and Pluto that contrast you. Do not neglect the person next to you, dissonant Venus could create contrasts. Today you could watch a good movie after work to relax. The advice for your sign is “Wild Paths”.

Day marked by the desire to rest with Neptune and Pluto who favor you in this sense if born in the third decade. Watch out for fitness and diet because Saturn contrasts you a bit. Find the square of the circle of a relationship problem if born between 16 and 18 May. Enjoy some relaxation with a movie like “The Marigold Hotel” with Judi Dench.

Day with the possibility of physical and mental movement: Moon, Sun and Uranus will support you today. Your emotional point of view today is a bit lacking, on the other hand the sexual desire and languid and lustful looks increase. “18555, the first great train robbery” with Sean Connery is the right film for you.

Moon is dissonant as well as Venus and Pluto. Don’t make ambitious plans today, not even in love: this is a phase in which you have to delay. The movie for today? “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?” with Sidney Poitier.

Luna is beneficial and gives you excellent information at a family level if born between 15 and 23 August. However, Saturn continues to oppose you in love if you are born in the second decade. Relax with a good movie, for example “My Africa” with Robert Redford and Meryl Streep.

A nice configuration with Mercury, Uranus, Mars and Pluto esteeming you, although Moon, Jupiter and Neptune are sulky but nothing to worry about. Venus favors you by giving you significant amorous and sensual momentum today. If you haven’t already, get the first “Matrix” with Keanu Reeves today.

Saturn is happily smiling and gives you lightness of touch as well as a sense of humor if born in the second decade. Today you will not be able to thicken the ranks of the seduced and abandoned but, on the other hand, your heart can show that it is not fearful. A good movie for today? “Lift to the gallows” with Jeanne Moreau.

Sun and Uranus are a bit provocative today and they launch challenges of different levels, especially to encourage those born in the third decade. Neptune, Jupiter, Venus, Moon and Pluto are your sentimental protectors for today. “What happened to Baby Jane?” with Bette Davis is the movie to see today.

Saturn wants you to be gritty if born between December 5th and 9th. Pluto, Sun and Venus pave the way for you to new sentimental conquests especially if you are born in the second decade. Today a sleepy day that you enhance with the film “Seven years in Tibet” with Brad Pitt, an actor of your own sign.

An atmosphere of perfect harmony today with the Moon and Jupiter in excellent aspect even in love. Big hits for singles, gratified by Mars. The film you can see today is “Only those who fall can rise again” with the legendary Capricorn Humphrey Bogart.

Saturn is harmonic if born in the second decade. Sole gives you a toned state of mind and significant physical mobility. If you are single you will try to catch the train of wishes as soon as possible thanks to Neptune. In the quiet of the evening, instead, choose “The color of money” by Martin Scorsese with Paul Newman to relax.

Moon, Jupiter, Neptune and Venus are in harmonic position for you today. In the sentimental field, the time has come to take the initiative a bit, while stable couples pay attention to some external disturbance. The movie that fits for this day is “Suddenly Last Summer” with Katharine Hepburn.