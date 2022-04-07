Mhoni Seer: Horoscope for today April 7; opportunities will come. | PHOTO: UNSPLASH

The Today’s horoscope Thursday April 7 what Mhoni Seer has for you, it reminds you that you should not let yourself fall in the face of obstacles, life rewards and the opportunities that you need so much to get ahead will come. Know what the stars will influence love, health and work, according to your Zodiac signand make the most of their energies and good vibes to achieve your goals.

Aries

The Horoscope today It tells you that you should not see your relationship as a war, because love is something else. A symbiosis in which each one cooperates to ensure that everything is new and necessary, to create something from two individualities. If it is necessary to fight for the fight, it is that something is failing within the couple. You will have a loss today, not very serious, but you should take it for what it is: a warning that it is time to improve your controls and focus on what matters, says the astrologer Mhoni Seer.

Don’t let this pass you by: you need to make major changes in the way you organize yourself. Do not wait for a warning symptom to make you take the measures that you have overlooked until now. Anticipate, because it is the best medicine, Aries. First of all, take care of your eyes, because the trends show that they can be affected if you do not take enough care. If you wear glasses, it might be time to check your prescription.

Taurus

Fights, no matter how intense or how they happen, are bad and are best avoided. Stop believing that they are a way of showing love or interest. There is nothing like living a relationship in peace and with all channels open. The next time things go up in tone, let good sense fit in you. This will be the day when you see your greatest efforts rewarded: they will offer you a company that can propel your career or your products to frontiers that you had not imagined, Taurus.

You must say yes to that proposal, and be ready to provide the extra that is demanded of you, without reservation. You have to prepare for a period where a new level of effort is going to be required on your part. To that end you must find your mental and physical balance, in a new harmony. Consider starting yoga and physical training sessions, so that you cover body and mind with your new discipline.

Gemini

According to him Horoscope today, you should not expect too much from your friends in terms of accepting your partner willingly. In part, because they think you deserve better, and in part, because jealousy also plays between friends. The important thing is that, over time, you show them that this is forever, and that your partner deserves all the love possible. There are debts that it is better to lose than to try to recover them, because of the wear and tear they imply, and because we should not stoop to insisting that someone remember the importance of honoring those who helped them.

Don’t insist and let things take care of themselves, Gemini. The stars assure you that you will recover that money in another way. This is a good day for you to recover the energy that giving brings, without ulterior motives or expectation of reward. So gather those you don’t use and those you have left over, and give it to whoever needs it. Generosity, with all the hormonal changes that it causes us, is a real underpinning of our organism.

Cancer

You have to avoid the temptations that are only going to put you in compromising situations with your partner. Better than anything that sends the wrong message about your intentions with another person, even. Let everything be clear between you and your partner, without stains or cracks that damage its stability. You have to understand those you serve in order to serve them better, because that is precisely the key to your success in what you do. Your mission is clear: to be useful wherever you go, Cancer.

To be, you must find out what you and only you can give to others with a touch of excellence. It’s time to find out. That tiredness is not the result of your work and the tasks you undertake day after day. It’s your body’s way of demanding attention from you. It must be attended to, but not with rest, but with open spaces, green and water. You have to leave urban spaces so that your body recharges with that energy you need.

Leo

According to Horoscope today, not all couples are the same, not all people, and not all your love stories will have the same ending. You must have greater faith in yourself and in the strength of your love. Each one writes his destiny, and you are doing it in the best way. There is nothing predestined, and you have the right to be happy. You knew, at the beginning of this adventure, that the play could go wrong, and that you could lose. You have been carried away by that negative thought and now you want to withdraw. You do it ahead of time and without having played all your cards, warns the fortune teller Mhoni Seer.

It’s time to stay put and push the pace. Victory is far away, but you are not defeated, Leo. You fill your mind with useless thoughts about what could happen and what doesn’t happen. Worries about hypothetical facts don’t help your anxiety. The solution is simple, but it requires perseverance: you need to focus on what is happening now and only now and nothing else.

Virgo

Learn your mistakes, especially when it comes to love. Don’t go down the same paths, or repeat the same habits. Now you are happy with this person, but it is also time for you to recognize that the person you must defend your love from is yourself, and no one else. Life is leaving us, and with it the opportunity to make wealth. Today is a good day to rethink the way you work and do business.

There is something that does not let you be as productive as you should. And that something is the false humility that is imposed in all spheres of your life. Don’t let him take control anymore, Virgo. Good health is not an act of luck, but the result of great discipline and hard work. It’s time for you to recover those good practices, and stop lying in bed worrying about things that just didn’t happen. Action before sadness, life before immobility.

Libra

Each time, as love grows, more and more enemies of love will appear. They will not be people, but powers that undermine the brightness of life: routine, obligations, time… The way to deal with them is to maintain the strategy that they have maintained until now: give to each other. It is time to consider the need to expand. Your business and your work must grow. There is no point in continuing to maintain a status quo in the name of stability.

You must diversify, because the key to earning more is to take advantage of all your talents, all the things you want and can do. We must know how to distinguish what we are told from what we believe we have been told. You have created an entire planet for something you thought you heard. Without a doubt, the source of those words does not have the best will, but it is better to be free of that negativity. Don’t attract her, Libra.

scorpio

According to Horoscope today, this is a good time to return to the root of love, to the things that really matter, and to discard everything that is secondary around the relationship. And it is that love and only love is the answer in moments like this, in which you cannot clearly see a future for the two of you. The offers can be misleading, since they represent a saving that in fact does not occur many times, warns the expert Mhoni Seer.

It is better that you let this series of opportunities pass, because they are only going to be an expense that you cannot face and that are going to injure your budget. Do not hesitate: there will be better opportunities, Scorpio. It cannot be resolved over time, but a cared-for body is a body that always looks young. Do everything you must today so that tomorrow finds you in one piece. Feed me better, stay hydrated, do an exercise routine and, above all, respect your hours of rest.

Sagittarius

The stars indicate that today you should value the gifts that your partner adds to your life. You take her qualities for granted, but you don’t appreciate the way she has positively influenced your life. And that’s not just ungrateful. In addition, it prevents you from taking advantage of its value. And it is that when you barely find the key, she has already crossed the threshold. You have to adapt to the conditions that are imposed on you. There is no point in facing an order of things that exceeds you. They suppose a little less income and other disadvantageous conditions for you, but if you accept you will be able to enjoy a stronger bond with the organization, which will benefit you in the long run.

You are part of a sacred whole, one that involves life and the forces of Destiny, Sagittarius. So you can’t feel at the mercy of a threatening chance. There are forces that take care of you, there are people who look out for you and dreams that you must fulfill. You are not an island to its fate in the vast sea.

Capricorn

The Horoscope today indicates that you fear that your partner finds out about a fact from your past. One that affected you and that for mental health you have not told him. You also feel that if he knows, the image he has of you will change for the worse. The stars assure you that you can lose care in this regard: he already knows and understands you. It is not necessary to return to that aspect. Bad investments should never be repeated. To distinguish them we must commit them before, otherwise it is impossible. You have already learned the hard way, and you must value that learning, he assures Mhoni Seer.

So go ahead and miss this stone on your way. You have a little more wisdom about the art of making money. Do not allow apathy to take control of your life, because the first aspect it affects is your self-care, Capricorn. Stay enthusiastic, because it is possible that in other aspects of your life you can fail, but you will never go wrong when it comes to taking care of your body. That will always be one of your greatest triumphs.

Aquarium

Nothing can be eternal… except love. It may not last forever, but you must live it hard to make it last. Every problem must be fixed right away, every lie and deception must be exposed and discussed, and forgiven. It is a good day to put aside everything that can overcome you from the person you love, Aquarius. You have to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, and for this reason it is better that you use new techniques. You have to behave as if you were doing everything for the first time, because that is the only attitude that will allow you to find new ways of doing things.

It’s true: it’s time to let go. Do not delegate the care of your mind and your state of mind to people who see this task as a mere job, because for you it is something else, which means that it is everything. In addition to that help, do your homework: remove from your mind all negative thoughts that hurt you or lead you to fall into the same mistakes.

Pisces

Each head is a world. And that is why you must respect their limits. You can’t know what your partner thinks, and that’s fine. You can’t go around worrying that your mind is elsewhere, away from you. He has his concerns and his life. There is more to their existence than you, and that is something that should make you happy. Today they are going to consult you on a topic in which you are an expert. You will provide a solution that will save your superiors time and money. But you must stop and ask yourself: “What do I get out of all this?”

It’s about time you received a fair return for what you can provide. Don’t work for free, Pisces. It is necessary that today you do an introspection exercise (alone or in company) so that you find those memories that continue to hurt. Once you do, you should consider meeting the protagonists of those memories and confronting them. If it is possible to do so, it will allow you to get the closing you deserve.