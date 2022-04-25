Horoscope for today, Monday, April 25, 2022 | horoscopes
We present your horoscope for this Sunday so that you are aware of what awaits you in love, work and fortune during this Sunday. In detail the predictions of the day in the horoscope sign by sign.
Today the energy of Mercury and Fortune from Gemini is going to greatly favor the development of good communications and especially of learning as these energies are connected with Venus, Jupiter and Neptune; With this, the understanding of emotions and feelings will be much more pleasant and simple.
Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn)
The Sun in Taurus generates a Square with the energy of Pluto in Capricorn, thereby hindering the advancement or progress of new ideas when it comes to generating tasks or work initiatives within the signs of land: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn; that must be imposed on this energy if they want to improve their work.
Water signs (Cancer, Scorpion and Pisces)
The conjunction of Jupiter, Neptune and Venus from the sign of Pisces will help a lot to the signs of Water: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces; to be able to express themselves without limitations from the emotional and sentimental and with this to be able to flow in a better way in the face of the situations that may happen to them today.
Astral calendar: week of April 25 to May 1
Air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius)
Fortune and Mercury within Gemini will grant very good fruits at an intellectual and expression level to the signs of Air: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius; which will have a very agile and creative mind that can give you very good ideas with which to improve your activities today.
Fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius)
The energy of the signs Fire: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius; by not having any star within their signs, it will not be very relevant, but they will have to work hard on work issues and generate creative ideas for it since the Sun is in Taurus next to Uranus.