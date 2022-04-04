Horoscope for today, Monday, April 4, 2022: predictions for work, love and fortune | horoscopes
We present your horoscope for this Monday so that you are aware of what awaits you in love, work and fortune during this Friday. In detail the predictions of the day in the horoscope sign by sign.
Today there is a lot of energy that will be in conflict between Taurus and Aquarius through many Squares that will represent tensions between internal and emotional aspects with active and concrete aspects that the Moon has against each other against Mars and Saturn; so it is a day of difficult emotional interactions that can damage material manifestations or activities in particular.
Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn)
The Moon from the sign of Taurus is going to generate a very intense Square with the energy of Saturn and Mars from Aquarius, with which the intuitions and emotions that the signs of Land: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn are going to be generating, they will see themselves against the structures with which they must carry out their work, so patience and hard and focused work can help them with this aspect.
Water signs (Cancer, Scorpion and Pisces)
With Neptune and Jupiter from the sign of Pisces in conjunction, very good energies will be developed on an emotional, sentimental and spiritual level within the signs of Water: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces; so it will be very positive that they can flow freely from these parts of their beings so that they can generate manifestations that are very harmonious with their hearts and with their surroundings.
Air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius)
The conjunction of Saturn and Mars from the sign of Aquarius is going to generate differences and problems with the ideas and manifestations that the signs of Air: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius; Since the rigidity of Saturn is going to prevent the ideas that Mars can promote from being very hampered, they need to be patient and intelligent to turn this type of problem around.
Fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius)
With the excellent energy of the astrological part of Fortune from the sign of Leo, the signs of Fire: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius; They will be able to enjoy a very positive development from their personalities and with this they will be able to manifest very positive improvements so that they can give free rein to all kinds of relationships or projects together with others with very good results.