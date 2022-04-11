Horoscope for today, Sunday April 10, 2022 | horoscopes
We present your horoscope for this Sunday so that you are aware of what awaits you in love, work and fortune during this Friday. In detail the predictions of the day in the horoscope sign by sign.
Today communications can be a complicated issue since there are difficulties marked by Mercury being negatively impacted by Pluto, with this professional projects can be hampered by certain bad associations and communication failures that could arise from there and with it the development discomfort or very negative issues in general with their surroundings, so you have to be cautious and careful about what you are going to be saying or not during the day.
Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn)
Mercury from Taurus is going to generate a square with the energy of Pluto from the sign of Capricorn; this will strongly affect the signs of land: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn; so it will be necessary to develop alternatives to communications since that will be the main problem that these signs will be having; in addition to improving all kinds of projects from the root to be able to improve them efficiently.
Water signs (Cancer, Scorpion and Pisces)
With the energy of the astrological part of Fortune from the sign of Scorpio, all kinds of emotions and internal manifestations can be improved with which the signs of Water: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces; being able to express what they feel and even being able to transmute in a very effective and positive way certain negative emotions that are lodged inside them and that today they will be able to work with easily.
Air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius)
Mercury in Taurus trines the energy of Mars in Aquarius; with this, all kinds of improvements will be manifesting within the communications and the actions that will be generating the signs of Air: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius; It is an ideal aspect to be able to carry out projects or ideas in a very effective way and thus be able to express much of what these signs have inside.
Fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius)
The Moon within the sign of Leo generates an Opposition with the energy of Pluto in Capricorn; with which problems can be generated regarding the emotions that may be generated from certain changes and internal processes that are going to be having the signs of Fire: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius; Therefore, the energy that these signs will be generating by these processes of internal dissolution of emotions and feelings will be very intense, so patience and resilience will be necessary for you to manifest today in your day.