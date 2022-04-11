Horoscope for today, Sunday April 10, 2022 | horoscopes

The Moon within the sign of Leo generates an Opposition with the energy of Pluto in Capricorn; with which problems can be generated regarding the emotions that may be generated from certain changes and internal processes that are going to be having the signs of Fire: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius; Therefore, the energy that these signs will be generating by these processes of internal dissolution of emotions and feelings will be very intense, so patience and resilience will be necessary for you to manifest today in your day.