Horoscope for today, Sunday April 3, 2022: predictions for work, love and fortune | horoscopes
We present your horoscope for this Sunday so that you are aware of what awaits you in love, work and fortune during this Friday. In detail the predictions of the day in the horoscope sign by sign.
Today the energies of Taurus and Aquarius are connected in a somewhat tense way, thereby generating certain difficulties in being able to manifest revolutionary and original ideas that can improve existence and thereby create improvements in the lives of all people; but with Uranus and the Moon creating a Square with Venus, Mars and Saturn; there may be emotional conflicts that impede the evolutionary progress of people.
Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn)
The Moon and Uranus in conjunction will be creating a strong introspection of ideological, philosophical and spiritual issues within the signs of Land: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn; which may be having problems to be able to specify or manifest new ways of being and acting since they have problems leaving the old behind and detaching from old ways of being.
Water signs (Cancer, Scorpion and Pisces)
Neptune and Jupiter from Pisces will be creating very good opportunities for the signs of Water: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces; to be able to create good unions between their interiors and their desires for action and internal manifestation with tangible results at a sentimental and emotional level in their social environments, friends or family.
Air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius)
The conjunction between Mars, Venus and Saturn within Aquarius can create a great intensity of desire to manifest certain ideas that the signs of Air: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius; possess within you and that you know that you can create improvements within your lives, it is only a matter of giving priority and order to certain behaviors to gradually manifest everything you think and feel in a forceful way.
Fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius)
With Fortune from the sign of Leo, very beneficial opportunities will be generated for the signs of the triplicity of Fire: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius; to power through the excellent management of their personalities; being able to create projects, activities or actions where your passions and wills will be very well connected and the results can be extremely positive for your desires.
