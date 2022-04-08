Horoscope for today, Thursday, April 7, 2022: predictions for work, love and fortune | horoscopes
We present your horoscope for this Thursday so that you are aware of what awaits you in love, work and fortune during this Friday. In detail the predictions of the day in the horoscope sign by sign.
Today there may be certain tensions between intuition and the emotions that it can provoke and the altruistic ideals and the service and help for others that the interaction between the Moon in Gemini and Neptune and Jupiter from Pisces generates, with this it will be complicated to be able to connect effectively this type of emotional expressions and it will take a lot of patience to be able to give order and structure to the actions that you want to express today.
Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn)
Virgo, with the favor of the astrological part of Fortune, is going to offer the signs of Land: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn; all kinds of very powerful and important improvements within your activities and that allows your wishes to manifest in a very positive way in your lives.
Water signs (Cancer, Scorpion and Pisces)
Jupiter and Neptune from the sign of Pisces in Conjunction are going to give an enhancement and a very active and powerful push to all kinds of emotions and feelings that the signs of Water: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces; they may be generating and thereby very positive opportunities for communion and affective and emotional social interaction with their surroundings are generated.
Air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius)
The Moon in Gemini generating a Trine with the energy of Mars will allow the signs of Air: Gemini, Libra and Capricorn; They can improve their intuitions and emotions when carrying out the actions they have to carry out today and with this, be able to give a much more human and sensitive touch to whatever they are doing.
Fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius)
The Sun Conjunct Mercury from Arie will be creating a lot of inner strength within the signs of Fire: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius; so they must be patient and improve all kinds of internal possibilities, ingenuity and expression to be able to express what they want to express without complications.
.