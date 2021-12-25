Horoscope of December 25, find out what the stars have in store for you

Start the day by discovering what the stars have in store for you: here is today’s December 25 horoscope sign by sign.

Christmas 2021 which turns out to be perfect with Mars and Jupiter giving you imagination, as well as Neptune. Organize something romantic with your sweetheart, maybe even with a movie. Already: which movie can tease the component of each sign at Christmas? For you probably “Cruella” with Emma Stone.

Don’t abuse gastronomic pleasures today because Jupiter is negative. Moon, Venus, Sun and Pluto will promise you hot nights if born in the third decade. The right film for today is “Three floors” by Nanni Moretti, with Margherita Buy and Riccardo Scamarcio.

Christmas sky that emphasizes your sympathy. Eros and passion are also ensured even with the evident support of Uranus. The film to be recovered today may be the funny “Monster Hunter”, a film based on a video game with Milla Jovovich.

Joyful and serene Christmas transits but beware of food excesses with Venus, Sun and Pluto opposite. Neptune brings about some change in love with Uranus releasing a bit of a lure of the senses. “Freaks out” by Gabriele Mainetti is the beautiful film that you can recover today.

Joyful and fulfilling Christmas with gorgeous setup both in family and in love. The sky is in fact practically perfect. The movie that you can watch, when it comes out, could be Avatar 2, a sequel to James Cameron’s cult historian.

There are many celestial bodies on your side today, such as the Moon, Venus, Pluto and the Sun. Mercury also gives you the ability to balance in sentimental matters. Your film for today is “Respect”, the story of Aretha Franklin with Jennifer Hudson as the well-known singer.

Very positive day of celebration with Mars which will give you a chance to get lively communication with your friends. If you celebrate the years in September, Saturn and Jupiter will help you in love. The film today? “Diabolik”, with Luca Marinelli and Miriam Leone, among others.

Venus, Moon, Sun, Mercury, Mars, Pluto and Neptune are all lined up with you today! In particular, they give you alchemy and understanding (even erotic) with your sweetheart. “Killers of the flower moon” is the right film for you, with Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro.

Beneficial stars today with a particularly sparkling and satisfying family atmosphere. Jupiter and Venus will give you irresistible charm and Mercury will also help you with your sweetheart. What movie to choose? “Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di morte” with Antonio Albanese and Paola Cortellesi in the cast.

Never was Christmas more joyful! Really good time, also in relation to the relationship you have with your sweetheart and the erotic-amatory exploits. What movie could you see today? Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is a strong candidate.

Very good Christmas time for friends and family but even January singles could find some benefit. In fact, Mars protects those born in the first decade. A spy story like “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson is the right choice for today’s film.

Christmas in line with your strings, with health that gives you no worries if born in March. Pluto, Uranus and Neptune are on your side in love. The movie to watch today is Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sn”, with a stellar cast!