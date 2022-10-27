Horoscope of love, according to your sign

Sex: “The instinct to give one hundred percent to his partner makes Virgo a sensitive lover, as long as he can resist mentally checking that everything is going well and is able to abandon himself.”

Compatibility with other signs from minus to plus:

SAGITTARIUS-ARIES-PISCES-LEO-AQUARIUS-GEMINI-LIBRA-SCORPIO-CAPRICORN-CANCER-TAURUS-VIRGO

Virgo: “With so much in common, it can be a relief for Virgos to fall in love with Virgo and in the bedroom they will spend as much talking as they do anything else. They fit together so well that the only drawback may be a slight competition for first place.”

POUND

His opposite sign is Aries. Let us remember that it is the Zodiac that has Venus as ruler. “He loves to conquer and be conquered and usually feels much more balanced when he’s in love or in a relationship than when he’s alone.”

Sex: “He can often be reserved and selective, even though he appears to be very sure of himself sexually and directly states what he wants. It needs balance, but the line is very subtle and anything too coarse or aggressive can dampen its passion.”

Compatibility with other signs from minus to plus:

LIBRA- CAPRICORN-CANCER-VIRGO-LEO-SCORPIO-PISCES-ARIES-TAURUS-AQUARIUS-GEMINI-SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarius: “Romance is one of the key aspects of this union, as Sagittarius has a hard time resisting Libra’s intellect and charm. In turn, the outgoing and adventurous attitude of the fire sign attracts Libra and helps it to shed its initial reserve.

SCORPIO

Their opposite sign is Taurus. The illusion of those born under this sign is that they love them completely, passionately, emotionally and physically. “He tends to be the most intense of the Zodiac and is willing to invest everything in a relationship that he hopes will support him in every way.”

Sex: “Once in bed he can display an intensity and passion that are hard to match, along with a playful curiosity and willingness to attend to and explore his partner’s needs as much as his own, making him a fantastic lover.”

Compatibility with other signs from minus to plus:

SCORPIO-AQUARIUS-LIBRA-GEMINI-ARIES-LEO-SAGITTARIUS-TAURUS-VIRGO-CANCER-CAPRICORN-PISCES

Pisces: “The quiet and strong side of Scorpio is balanced by the relatively indecisive attitude of Pisces. On the other hand, his sexual attraction is very imaginative and romantic, and their tendency to experience emotions deeply helps them feel safe.”

SAGITTARIUS

His opposite sign is Gemini. Sagittarius is interested in you falling in love with his intellect. A conversation can be the key to falling asleep. If you have not conquered him through the word you will not be able to do it through the physical, because he is not interested in anything.

Sex: “Sagittarius has a lot of sexual energy, but deep down they take it easy and won’t make a big deal out of it unless it’s a big romantic event, like an engagement party or an anniversary.”

Compatibility with other signs from minus to plus:

SCORPIO-CAPRICORN-CANCER-PISCES-TAURUS-VIRGO-SAGITTARIUS-GEMINI-ARIES-AQUARIUS-LIBRA-LEO

Leo: The perfect cosmic tune. “They both love adventure, socializing, and freedom, so there’s hardly any discussion about how to hang out. Also, Sagittarius’s light-hearted attitude doesn’t clash with Leo’s tendency to be grandiose.”