Horoscope of the day, forecasts for November 5th

Start the day by discovering what the stars have in store for you: here is today’s November 5th horoscope sign by sign.

The sky today gives ample space to feelings and Neptune, if born in the third decade, inebriates the spirit with great emotions. In the cinematographic works most in line with your spirit we find “The Graduate”, with Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft. A little listlessness at work does not disturb your abilities, also because Saturn is at your side if you were born in the first decade.

Neptune promises you a satisfying day if born between 8 and 13 May. Nothing serious but there could be some sentimental problem brought by Sole. Make up for it with a good movie for your sentimental moment, maybe “Brother of Earth” with Marlene Dietrich. Uranus rows in your favor at work if born in the second decade.

Jupiter infuses you with charm and rationality. What will your sentimental film be today? Probably “Beautiful by day” with Catherine Deneuve, especially for those born in the first and third decade. Those born in the third decade will always have to be careful at work because Neptune is a little against it.

Uranus and Neptune send you very happy influences and the Sun will also be on your side. Your film today in love is “Rome, open city” with Aldo Fabrizi, or “Dangerous Liaisons” with Glenn Close. Uranus but also the Sun, Mercury and Mars will favor you in the office if born in the second decade.

Good configuration for those born in the first and third decades. The right film for today is “Barbarella” with Jane Fonda for women but also “Spartacus” with Kirk Douglas for men. If born from 7 to 13 August you will receive inspiring success at work.

Very beneficial transits thanks to Uranus. “Gilda” with Glen Ford is the right movie for today, alternatively you can watch “Roman Holiday” with the beautiful Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck. Don’t be shy at work and show personality: Uranus smoothes your steps.

Positive prospect except for some small family mishap dictated by a spiteful Pluto. “When the wife is on vacation” with Marylin Monroe and Tony Curtis or “Chocolat” With Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche are the right films to watch today as a couple. If you are born in the second decade, put a good face on a bad situation at work.

Quite overwhelming day, with Mars, Venus, Pluto and the Sun triumphant in your sign, accompanied by Neptune. Movie? “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” with Meryl Streep and Jeremy Irons or “Anastasia” with Ingrid Bergman. Pluto stimulates you to establish yourself in the workplace and it is time to do so if you were born in the third decade.

Luna favors you in the social and worldly sphere. Jupiter is in a beneficial angle especially if single but also if you are a couple and were born in the second decade. The right films for today are “Doctor Zhivago” with Omar Sharif and “Il Gattopardo” with Claudia Cardinale. Do not mistake your generosity at work for condescension, especially if you were born between 5 and 10 December.

Mars, Neptune, Pluto, Uranus and the Sun favor you today. Among the classic and romantic films to see for your sign here is “Grand Hotel” with Greta Garbo. In the office do not give weight to some controversy that will arise today.

Gritty and perky you will be today if you were born in the first decade. The right films? The legendary “Night Porter” with Dirk Bogarde or “Pulp Fiction” with a huge choral cast, in which John Travolta and Uma Thurman stand out. We have sensitivity, care and grace in the working day today.

Particularly positive day for you and also in love get ready for sweetness with your sweet half thanks to Venus. “Gone with the Wind” is the romantic blockbuster right for you today but “Cleopatra” with Liz Taylor can also be fine. Reap positive rewards from colleagues in the office today and from your superiors as well.