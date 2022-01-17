The horoscope of the week from 17 to 23 January will be characterized by many innovations that, in a more or less marked way, will revolutionize our daily life. The stars will have a great influence on the sentimental, work and social life of each of us because they will affect our choices. Some signs will go to great lengths to get the relationship back on track, while others will be forced to make tough decisions.

In particular, the Bull, the Virgin and thefish tank they will lose patience very easily, while the Cancer, the Balance ei Fish they will be inclined to dialogue. The Lion and the Capricorn they will devote themselves to the partner, as opposed to Scorpio who will prefer to focus on love.

To have a more detailed view of the horoscope of the week, it is advisable to also consult the profile of your ascendant.

Horoscope of the week from 17 to 23 January: Taurus not very patient, Cancer serene

Aries: this week, for your sign, will not be unlucky at all. There will be moments of indecision and others that will require your patience. You will be very confident in your abilities and you will not be discouraged by those who have a different thought from yours. Recommended movie: Brazen (Netflix).

Bull: you will tend to get angry often. It won’t be easy for you to stay in control, especially in the workplace. Inadvertently, you may be involved in an unpleasant discussion. Your best bet will be to respect your point of view and speak truthfully. Recommended movie: Don’t Look Up (Netflix).

Twins: you will be afraid of not being able to discover your talent. You will try to seize every useful opportunity, however, the uncertainties will remain. Fortunately, the partner will be able to give you all their emotional support and to console you in the most difficult moments. Recommended movie: Time is up (Prime Video).

Cancer: you will do everything to not get carried away by anxiety and fear. You will strongly believe in the dialogue between people and you will try to test this thought of yours. You will have no difficulty interacting with others, or speaking words of comfort. Movie tip: The Haunting House (Netflix).

January 16-23, weekly horoscope: nervous Virgo, sweet Scorpio

Lion: you will be totally enraptured by your partner. Your incredible relationship will lead you to make important decisions and to invest in life as a couple. The people who will be next to you will not be able to help but support you, but there will also be those who will observe you with perplexity. Recommended Movie: Change All (Prime Video).

Virgin: you will be little understanding towards your partner and friends. You will tend to be very picky and to pick and choose the words to use. Someone might be very disappointed in your behavior and respond accordingly. The weekly horoscope tells you not to overdo it. Recommended movie: The Woman in the Window (Netflix).

Balance: you will tend to solve everything very easily. In discussions with others, you will prefer not to let time pass and immediately run for cover. You will use a gentle and empathetic tone, so as to allow loved ones to express their point of view as well. Recommended movie: Discovering Ohana (Netflix).

Scorpio: you will not be able to stop thinking about your loved one. You will be very involved with her and will try to organize something sweet to do together. Your partner will show utmost respect for your feelings, but they may have something important to tell you. Recommended movie: Dark Hall (Prime Video)

Horoscope and zodiac profiles from 16 to 23 January: Capricorn in love, impulsive Aquarius

Sagittarius: Even if you can’t wait to make new friends, you won’t be able to be totally yourself. You will be afraid of letting go and saying the wrong thing. You will carefully monitor your behaviors, trying not to exceed a certain limit. Recommended movie: Thelma (Prime Video).

Capricorn: all your attention will be directed to the partner. Your goal will be to live a week of love and complicity. You will let the words of others slip on you, because what will count will only be the happiness of the couple. Be careful, however, not to ignore friends. Recommended movie: Madame Hyde (Prime Video).

fish tank: you would like everyone to understand your point of view, but you will have a hard time expressing yourself. This will make you very nervous and prompt you to use inappropriate words. The weekly horoscope advises you not to be afraid to apologize and ask for help from loved ones. Recommended movie: The Appearance of Things (Netflix).

Fish: you will listen very carefully to the people who will be next to you. You will be interested in their opinions and will highly value any advice you receive. Despite this, however, you will be willing to fight against everyone to make your dreams come true. Recommended movie: The shape of the voice (Netflix).

