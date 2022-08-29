Horoscope of the week: from August 28 to September 4, 2022

Violet is your color of the month, 1 is your magic number and your luckiest days are 2, 19 and 20.

Sagittarius

Do you want to start new projects? Pluto reveals that in September You will find people interested in your proposals, however, it is convenient that you only choose people with whom you share a similar vision of the world. This way everything will flow better, you will avoid unnecessary discussions and you will move forward quickly.

Your color of the month is sky blue, your magic number is 4 and the days of good fortune are 21, 22 and 23.

Capricorn

Do all your life purposes really come from your heart? Pluto encourages you to reflect on this issue, since some could be imposed by your family, friends or society. The purpose of this exercise is that you change the goals that are not yours so that you only follow your inner voice.

Color of the month? Silver. magic number of September 2022? 11. Days of good fortune? 14 and 15

Aquarium

In the month of September, the stars recommend you follow your hunches. How to achieve it? Stop being so rational and pay more attention to what your sixth sense says. Pay attention to it because it will open up a world of new possibilities for you! The September 3, 2022light a sky blue candle to awaken your intuition.

Your intuition will be your best ally in the following weeks. Christian Virig

Orange is your color of the month, 9 is your magic number of the month, and 26 and 27 are your best days in September.

Pisces

Would you like to generate different habits? Mercury, being in your sixth house, will help you achieve this task. My only recommendation is that you do it for 28 days in a row. Remember that consistency is the key to success. On the other hand, an unexpected pleasure trip may arise.

Color of the month? Purple. Magic number? The 10. Days of good fortune in September? 1, 28 and 29