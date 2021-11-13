Horoscope today November 13, find out what the stars have in store for you

Start the day by discovering what the stars have in store for you: here is today’s November 13 horoscope sign by sign.

Today the key word is to relax, at least for a few days. In love sports the sexy charm of Aries James Franco, especially if you belong to the third decade. Big hits for singles if born in April, Jupiter and Saturn will also help you! At work still Saturn will punish some injustices that you have suffered if you were born between 25 and 31 March.

Mars could create some minor disagreements if born in the first or second decade. Luna encourages you to improve a lot in love and to seek sympathy and ease, like the Bull George Clooney. Your know-how in the office will allow you to be stronger.

Saturn brings you fun but also the chance to sharpen your weapons of seduction if you are still single. You will be true seducers like the Twins Angelina Jolie or Colin Farrell. Working Saturn helps you to embark on a new path that will bring some light.

Sun still supports you as well as Moon and Neptune. In love you are in great shape but also sweet and sensual like the wonderful Eva Green, who is also part of your sign. Mars is in an amazing working aspect if born in the second decade.

Sun is slightly unfavorable but all other transits are mostly positive. Luna makes you sexy, enveloping and engaging like Charlize Theron. Mars, Mercury, Uranus and the Sun are a bit hostile at work.

Pluto and Sun are not hostile to you and promise you a good day if born in the third decade. Get busy to animate your sociality a little more, take a cue from Lauren Call and Greta Garbo but also Sophia Loren and Ingrid Bergman. At work you will be favored by Pluto if you are born between 13 and 17 September.

Moon and Mercury are both beneficial and will give you well-being, fluidity, ease in the social sphere. Inspire yourself to the diva Brigitte Bardot for your weapons of seduction: you will be an explosion of eros! Saturn and Jupiter give you a nice boost of energy at work if born in the first and third decade.

Uranus gives you stimuli if you are born in the second decade. Venus, Sun, Mercury and Mars are all in beneficial angle, as is Neptune. Your reference actor for sex appeal? Today it is definitely Ryan Gosling, or even Gerard Butler. The air in the office is good, you will take a leap forward if you are born in the third decade.

Luna makes you eclectic, versatile and available. A new person makes your heart beat and then you charge yourself with attention and chivalry towards him, like Jake Gyllenhaal or Scarlett Johansson. At work thanks to Luna you will have an intuition that will leave everyone speechless.

You are patient, polite, willing thanks to Venus but also to Mars, Mercury, Sun and Neptune. You have a charismatic David Bowie charm and are favored by the splendid planetary situation. Venus brings you great job luck if born in the first decade.

If you belong to the third decade, the uprisings are very lucky. Jupiter and Moon make you irresistible: like Paul Newman you are a flame of bubbling passion. Jupiter favors you even if you are self-employed and if born from 10 to 13 February.

The stars paint profound and beneficial trajectories for you. Sole gives you charm and charisma if born between February 27th and March 2nd. You are very reminiscent of a sensual and charismatic Sharon Stone. At work you are looking for new stimuli and it is not certain that you will find them in the usual profession.