Horoscopes Sunday March 6: Mhoni Vidente presents her predictions for your zodiac sign

Mexico City.- The most famous fortune teller Mexico, Mhoni Seer, made his predictions and horoscopes for the different zodiac signs on this Sunday, March 5, the first of the month. To find out what awaits you this day on topics such as love, money, health and work, we invite you to continue reading.

Aries

From experience you know that on several occasions you walk with your heart on the surface and this day you are not interested in that position, which does not mean that you should think badly of everything and everyone. However, take care so that they do not hurt you, you must protect yourself.

Taurus

You will want to take your time to enjoy the day without stress and if you have not had much to do, try to see a friend who can give you pleasant moments and an entertaining conversation.

Gemini

Do not make that decision that involves money or time without taking into account the opinion of your partner, because he can throw it in your face and he will be right. Sometimes you rush into certain aspects and you have to go back, because you don’t have a very good time.

Cancer

You will feel the need to spend time with friends, plus your personal projects, and you will have to convince your partner that you need those personal times. He may not take it well, but try not to get defensive

Leo

There will be several circumstances so that today your self-esteem and mental energy rise a lot, it will be thanks to a meeting in which you will attract attention and you will be skillful with words.

Virgo

Listen carefully to what someone will explain to you and that may come in handy to decide whether or not to join a vacation plan in the near future. Do not put buts to anything, simply analyze the pros and cons, without getting upset.

Libra

You do not like to burn stages and in that you will be right today, because it is better that you go slowly with a familiar theme that is being a little more complex than expected. Building bridges and not mental barriers of any kind is the ideal.

scorpio

You will feel less pressure from someone in the family and you will relax a lot because you finally found understanding and respect for your ideas. However, you will still need to give some explanations.

Sagittarius

You will be in contact with a person who will help you with a task and will indicate or explain some things that you need in a subject related to studies. It took you a while to find it, but it will be quite a find.

Capricorn

Avoid noise, distractions or family commitments and focus on that task you have to do, even if it’s only for a couple of hours. You’ll appreciate that advance work next week, so make an effort today.

Aquarium

You discarded a plan because your spirits are a bit low, but perhaps that is the best way to raise them and find yourself with more energy. Use your willpower to get going, because you will thank yourself later.

Pisces

Discard any feeling of guilt for not being able to help a family member, because what you did in the past has no solution. Realize that each person is responsible for his life and makes his own decisions.

