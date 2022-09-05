News

“Horrible and heartbreaking”: At least 10 killed in multiple stabbings in Canada

A police forensic team investigates a crime scene after multiple people were killed and injured in a series of stabbings in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada. 4th of September

Forensic investigators at one of thirteen crime scenes in Weldon, Saskatchewan

At least 10 people have been killed and 15 others injured in multiple stab attacks in Canada’s central Saskatchewan province.

The victims were found at 13 locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon, local police said.

Two suspects named Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, are at large and authorities have reported that they are armed and dangerous.

The suspects were identified as Damien Sanderson (left) and Myles Sanderson.

Residents in the area were asked to seek shelter as a province-wide manhunt continues.

