Horrible image! Alan Mozo leaves the Final after a serious injury | VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.27.2022 22:43:44





A very harsh image was seen in Ciudad Universitaria in the framework of the First Leg Final of the CONCACAF Champions League Come in Cougars Y Seattle Soundersthen Alan Mozoone of the figures of the Mexican team, left the match injured.

the side of Cougars suffered the injury when the Ecuadorian Xavier Arreaga It fell on his left leg, making a kind of lever on the ankle and knee.

The footballer still tried to take a few steps, but it was impossible for him to stay on his feet and the referee allowed the entry of assists; after being evaluated he was taken out of the field in the cart of misfortunes.

The place of Waiter was taken by the youth Jesus Rivaswho should pay attention to the attackers of the Seattle Sounders if the university team wants to keep the advantage.

At the moment it is unknown injury severity of the player or if he was transferred to a medical center to be evaluated.

Cougars He went ahead in the duel with a penalty converted by the Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinennowho had to execute twice after missing the first shot, but the goalkeeper overtook Sebastian Frei forced to repeat the action.