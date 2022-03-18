horror, a shooter and much more

Like every Friday, we review the most outstanding titles for free trial or download on PC and consoles.

We passed the equator of March and we are going straight to say hello to spring. We advance through a month where there has been no week without a release to highlight on the cover, and this has not been less with Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, to name just one of the latest releases. We have also had a lot of information, yesterday with a long gameplay video of Hogwarts: Legacy. And free games? As well! For this weekend we have terror, a successful shooter and several multiplayer proposals.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Ruthless nightmarish monsters are on the loose in the swamps of Louisiana and you are part of a group of hardened gunslingers who must rid the world of their horrible presence. Hunt: Showdown is an interesting PvEvP proposal where we have to compete with other players for the best loot possible.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Do you want to have a bad time this weekend? From the Epic Games Store they return with terror and invite us to download In Sound Mind for free these days, guaranteeing a journey through a series of disturbing memories, each with unique puzzles, mechanics, weapons and bosses. All accompanied by a spooky original soundtrack.

Type: Limited Time Trial

A wonderful retro trip to the entrails of a game from the 80s. This is how we title the analysis of this video game signed in Spain at 3DJuegos. This radical action adventure proposes us to brandish the ‘Techno-sword’ and enter a purely eighties digital world to defeat the corrupt ‘Stallions’ and save the world.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Week of free full access to Rainbow Six: Siege, including all maps and modes. “Gather your friends, pick an agent and dive into the most intense tactical action!” Ubisoft’s video game is a success, but that doesn’t stop the company from continuing to search for new recruits to expand its community.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Warhammer fans, it’s your turn. This hack and slash takes players to a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, where they will have to face the hordes of Chaos, either alone or in the company of up to three friends thanks to its local and online co-op. . An ideal proposal for the weekend.

free games for everyone

Prime Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we also have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or PS Now and Game Pass .

