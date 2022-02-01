Horror at the zoo, mother drops 3-year-old daughter in the bear’s cage: arrested, child saves

The woman was stopped and arrested by the Uzbekistan police on the very heavy accusation of attempted murder. The little girl remains hospitalized for injuries caused by falling from 5 meters.

Dramatic moments were experienced at the zoo in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, when a young mother pushed her 3-year-old daughter beyond the protection of a cage and shortly thereafter dropped it into a bear enclosure brown risking to kill her. The dramatic episode took place in the late morning of last Friday 28 January and only the immediate intervention of the employees prevented it from turning into a tragedy. It was about 12 o’clock and the mother was with the baby in front of the bear’s cage when she put the baby over the fence, placing her with her feet on the railing and holding her by the arms, shortly after the absurd gesture: the woman let go the little girl who flew a few meters into the void that caused her serious injuries.

As seen in a video from the surveillance cameras, fortunately the animal, a Caucasian brown bear named Zuzu, only approached the baby and sniffed her before leaving. Subsequently, the animal was made to move away from the area by the employees who promptly intervened by calmly calling the bear back to its den and managing to convince it without problems. Finally, the little girl was immediately rescued by the local medical staff and finally transported to the hospital. The little girl remains hospitalized at the Department of Pediatric Surgery and Neurosurgery at Tashkent hospital for several injuries due to falling from a height of 5 meters including a concussion, but he is alert. “His conditions are stable. We ran all the medical checks. We are doing everything possible to ensure that the little girl does not suffer from complications in the future “they explained from the hospital. The Tashkent Zoo said it will cover all expenses related to the child’s care and has decided to give the little girl and her brother the free access to the Tashkent Zoo for life.

Meanwhile, the mother was stopped and arrested by the local police with the very heavy accusation of attempted murder. According to local media, she faces 15 years in prison if found guilty. At the moment it is not clear the reason for the gesture. “She threw the little girl into a brown bear enclosure, in front of everyone. Both the visitors and the zoo staff tried to stop her, but they couldn’t. We don’t know what the motive was,” said a zoo spokesperson. .