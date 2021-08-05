Horror cinema? A classic (and old!) Summer story

Old by M. Night Shyamalan

After completing the superhero trilogy with Split (2016) and Glass (2019) Shyamalan returns to his most personal cinema, suspended between supernatural thriller and atmospheric horror. Based on the Franco-Swiss graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters, Old it is almost all set on a dream tropical beach where very bizarre things happen. The protagonist is a family, father, mother and two children, brother and sister aged six and eleven, who during a holiday already quite tormented due to the couple crisis of the parents, find themselves sharing a day on the beach with other families, all in their own way marked by complicated relationships.

We will not reveal the mystery that also acts as a narrative twist of the film (although both the sibylline title and the poster suggest a lot), but as it will be easy to imagine for those who know the director of The sixth sense at a certain moment – to tell the truth pretty soon – the protagonists realize that something is wrong and their own lives are in danger. At that point, even just leaving the beach will become a desperate undertaking and every lost minute will weigh like a boulder.

Yes why Old it is first and foremost a film about time. A work that reasons on the passing of minutes, hours, years and therefore of life. Although with a slightly naive look and, as usual, looking for somewhat coarse metaphors, Shyamalan constructs a fascinating film, capable of questioning the great themes of existence and at the same time of using suspense as a device of meaning, through which to filter the humanity’s most atavistic fears (death, illness, loss of loved ones).